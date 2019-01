© Facebook



"There's absolutely some organic movement against the government. [...] But if you don't factor in the millions of dollars that's been spent on destabilizing the government and prop up opposition leaders, it's not the whole story."

The right-wing opposition of Venezuela has been caught endorsing and committing violent acts multiple times, despite claiming to be "peaceful."The U.S.-backed right-wing opposition in Venezuela is consistently described as "peaceful," protesting non-violently against the leftist regime of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who mainstream media throughout the Americas and the world consider an autocrat, or dictator who is hell-bent on accumulating more power.However, theespecially in recent weeks. Late last month, a mob of aroundWhile the young man sufferedthe U.S. and its allies in Latin America have remained silent.of the Telesur-affiliated Empire Files , a documentary and interview video series. Although the Empire Files is hosted on Telesur, the program is independently produced by Prysner and Martin.The pair has traveled through Venezuela's capital, talking to eyewitnesses. Martin wears protective gear, including a helmet as a measure against the violence that has rocked the city in recent years.The trouble began when influential members of the opposition, including José Carrasquero, accused the pair of infiltrating protests to gather intelligence for the Venezuelan government.Journalists who work for elite-owned media and are sympathetic to the opposition, such as Manuel Malaver, also repeated baseless accusations against Martin and Prysner.Twitter users who identified themselves as members of the Venezuelan opposition - namely @nyoli05 and @mrsmalkovich More calls to violence soon followed, withMartin and Prysner have received support from Telesur, as well as Venezuelan Minister of Information and Communication Ernesto Villegas . Telesur promised to investigate the threats made against the pair.who was attacked by protesters on the Francisco Fajardo highway in Caracas while reporting.After former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez was elected in 1998,Such donations have grown in recent years, with former an additional $20 million if passed.As Roberto Lovato, a journalist who covers the drug war and social movements in Latin America, told Vice News However, if the Venezuelan opposition continues to call for the deaths of journalists and continues to employ violent tactics, the narrative may become harder to control, despite their - and their benefactors - best efforts