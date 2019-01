1. "Socialism is bad!"

Venezuela does not belong to the United States,

2. "It's not interventionism! There are no boots on the ground."

3. "Maduro is bad!"

4. "I support the Venezuelan people!"

5. "You don't understand what's going on there! I talk to Venezuelans online!"

Ever since the Trump administration announced that it was no longer recognizing the legitimacy of the elected government of Venezuela I've been arguing with people on social media about this president's brazen coup attempt in that country. The people arguing with me in favor of Trump's interventionism are almost exclusively Trump supporters, with leftists and antiwar libertarians more or less on my side with this issue and rank-and-file centrists mostly preferring to sit this one out except to periodically mumble something about it being a distraction from the Mueller investigation.Take a stand online and you'll quickly have people running up to you saying, in effect, "My media echo chamber told me I'm supposed to disagree with you about that," and spelling out what they've been told to believe.I have not received a single robust argument in favor of Trump's Venezuela interventionism, but I have received a whole lot of really, really stupid ones. Here are the top five most common and most astonishingly idiotic of them:This one is easily the most common and most stupid of all the arguments I've been receiving. I'm not familiar enough with pro-Trump punditry to be able to describe how the MAGA crowd got it into their heads that attacking Venezuela has something to do with fighting socialism, but it's clear from my interactions over the last couple of days that that is the dominant narrative they've got swirling around in their collective consciousness. Most of my arguments on this issue have either begun as or very quickly spun into an attempt to turn the debate about US interventionism in yet another South American nation into a debate about socialism vs capitalism.Which is of course absurd.The US has long treated South America as its personal supply cabinet and destroyed anyone who tried to challenge that, and the fact thatYes, the fact that large sectors of its economy are centrally planned means there are fewer hooks for the corporatocracy to find purchase to manipulate it with, but that just helps explain why the US is targeting it with more aggressive measures, it doesn't excuse the aggressive targeting.and attempting to control what happens with its resources, its economy and its government is an obscene violation of its national sovereignty.Trying to turn a clean-cut debate about US interventionism into a debate about socialism is like if your family found out that your sister had just been raped, and you all started bickering about the pros and cons of feminism instead of focusing on the crime that had just happened to your loved one. It wouldn't matter what kind of economic system Venezuela had; trying to overthrow its government is not okay. The narrative that this has something to do with championing capitalism is just a hook used to get Trump's base on board with another unconscionable foreign entanglement.Oh yes it is interventionism. Crushing economic sanctions illegally occupying embassies , and a campaign to delegitimize a nation's entire government are absolutely interventionism, and that is happening currently.And from today's news about the Trump administration's appointment of bloodthirsty psychopath Elliot Abrams as the special envoy to Venezuela, it's very reasonable to expect things to get a whole lot bloodier. Modern warmongering isn't limited to the form of "boots on the ground", and making that your litmus test is leaving yourself open to all the same disasters ushered in by the Obama administration.I've never entered into any kind of argument about whether or not Nicolas Maduro is a nice person, because it's not my game. If I spent all my time analyzing the quality of all the world's governments I'd never get anything done; I focus my time and energy on the imperialism of the US-centralized power alliance because I see it as the single most dangerous force in the world. I've got no more reason to go picking apart the quality of Venezuela's government than I do any other country in the world, yet my arguments against US interventionism in Venezuela are consistently met with a tsunami of social media posts about what a bad, bad man Maduro is.I refuse to legitimize that false argument.Completely ignoring the obvious fact that the empire always launches an aggressive propaganda campaign to manufacture support for the elimination of its targets, there is no valid reason to support that targeting. Trying to drag the conversation into a debate about just how bad Maduro is is an attempt to legitimize an agenda that has no validity.Of course there are people in Venezuela who don't like their government; that's true in your own country too. That doesn't make it okay for a sprawling imperialist power to intervene in their political affairs. You'd think this would be obvious to everyone, but over and over again I run into people conflating Venezuelans sorting out Venezuelan domestic affairs with the US-centralized empire actively meddling in those affairs.It isn't about freedom, and it isn't about democracy. The US backs 73 percent of the world's dictatorships and a leaked State Department memo in 2017 spelled out the way the US government coddles US allies who violate human rights while attacking nonconforming governments for those same violations as a matter of policy. Acting like Trump's aggressions against Venezuela have anything to do with human rights while he himself remains cuddly with the murderous theocracy of Saudi Arabia in the face of intense political pressure is willful ignorance at this point, and it's inexcusable.Do you now?First of all, this common argument is irrelevant for the reasons already discussed here; sure there are Venezuelans who don't like their government, but their existence doesn't justify US interventionism. Secondly, it's a known fact that online trolls will be employed to help manufacture support for all sorts of geopolitical agendas, from Israel's shill army to the MEK terror cult's anti-Iran troll farm to the Bana Alabed psyop for Syria. And here's this example , just for your information, of a Twitter account talking about how much fun she's having in Paris and then a few days later claiming she's in Venezuela waiting in "5+ hour queues to buy a loaf of bread."And that's about it for this article. Let's all try and talk about this thing with a little more intelligence and sanity, please.