The late Amos Oz was right to say 'even unavoidable occupation is a corrupting occupation'. Israeli voters should heed his words...In the last nine months of 2018, according to the United Nations,while taking part in protests along Israel's perimeter fence with Gaza about their right to return to ancestral homes. They included medics and journalists. Most of the dead were unarmed and posed no danger to anyone, with little more than rocks in their hands and slogans on their lips.Hospitals in Gaza, which already struggle under an Israeli-Egyptian blockade, have been stretched to breaking point in dealing with the flood of patients ferried in from the protests.the Islamist militant group that controls Gaza,It would appear, sadly, that Israel wishes to conduct a war over the airwaves, as well as one on the ground, against the Palestinians. This blatant disregard for Gazan lives and the lack of accountability is underpinned by a politics of resentment and dissembling that has profound repercussions for Israel.If one can kill with impunity, then can one lie without consequence?The tensions between judicial and public opinion will be tested in the cauldron of Israel's general election. Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, unexpectedly called for early elections in December in what seems a transparent bid to head off possible corruption charges. The decision by Mr Netanyahu to dissolve the Knesset came days after the state prosecutor's office recommended that Israel's attorney general indict Mr Netanyahu on charges of bribery, which he denies.His lawyers, it is reported, are arguing that a possible indictment be delayed; on the campaign trail Mr Netanyahu casts himself as an embattled leader persecuted by a leftwing elite comprised of lawyers, journalists and human-rights do-gooders. Echoing his friend Donald Trump, Mr Netanyahu has told reporters that Israel can choose its leadership only at the ballot box and not through legal investigations, which are a "witch-hunt". Like the US president, the message from Mr Netanyahu is thatThe novelist Amos Oz's words thathave been ignored for too long.Mr Netanyahu would dismiss Oz's warnings; but perhaps he ought to take heed of the recent spat between the historian Benny Morris and the writer Gideon Levy. The former, who made his name by lifting the veil on the ethnic cleansings on which Israel was founded, but drifted rightwards to say that these heinous crimes did not go far enough, and the latter, a leftwing columnist, agree that the two-state solution is a fading prospect.He hints that new friends in Washington, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi will come up withThis is pure cynicism. There is no new plan - just a rebranding of the status quo, maintained by force by Israel, and with Palestinians within and without Israel's borders subjugated and dependent. Israelis must turn away from the occupation, which is debasing their society and suffocating the Palestinians.