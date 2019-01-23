The House of Representatives has passed by voice acclamation the Caesar Syrian Civilian Protection Act of 2019 to impose new US sanctions on supporters of Syria's energy, airspace and business sectors, the Foreign Affairs Committee said in a press release."The Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act would require the president to impose new, including Syrian intelligence and security services, or the Central Bank of Syria; Provides aircraft or spare parts for aircraft to Syria's airlines; is involved with construction and engineering projects controlled by the Syrian government; or supports Syria's energy industry," the release said on Tuesday.Under the bill,, sanctions could also be suspended "if the parties are engaged in meaningful negotiations and the violence against civilians has ceased," the release added.The legislation has not passed in the Senate with Democrats refusing to take up the vote during the partial US government shutdown.The White House said in a statement in November that it strongly supports the bill that would deny the Syrian government access to the international financial system and facilitate visa restrictions on Syrian officials.