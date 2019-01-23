"The Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act would require the president to impose new sanctions on anyone who does business with or provides financing to the Government of Syria, including Syrian intelligence and security services, or the Central Bank of Syria; Provides aircraft or spare parts for aircraft to Syria's airlines; is involved with construction and engineering projects controlled by the Syrian government; or supports Syria's energy industry," the release said on Tuesday.
Comment: And naturally they know this targets Iran, Russia and China, amongst many others.
Under the bill, the US president could waive sanctions on a case-by-case basis, sanctions could also be suspended "if the parties are engaged in meaningful negotiations and the violence against civilians has ceased," the release added.
The legislation has not passed in the Senate with Democrats refusing to take up the vote during the partial US government shutdown.
The White House said in a statement in November that it strongly supports the bill that would deny the Syrian government access to the international financial system and facilitate visa restrictions on Syrian officials.
Comment: So the US intends to 'withdraw' from Syria by continuing to meddle in and hamper it's rehabilitation, by promoting further strife through economic sanctions, thus propping up any disparate factions, which only goes to serve the terrorists in the region. Meanwhile the US dangles carrots of 'waivers' to whom and for what it deigns beneficial unto itself: