© AFP / Corey Barker



© AFP / Ford Williams



© Reuters



Two US destroyers that have entered the Baltic Sea are being shadowed by a pair of Russian warships, the Russian military has announced."The forces of the Baltic Fleet took Gravely and Porter, the destroyers of the US Navy that entered the southern part of the Baltic Sea, under escort.," the Russian National Defense Management Center said in a statement released on Monday.The USS Gravely was previously on assignment around Denmark, where it was reportedly seen approaching the Baltic Sea. In June, the destroyer was involved in a maritime incident in the Mediterranean Sea, in which Russia and the United States blamed each other for what they said were unsafe naval manoeuvres. The Russian Defense Ministry said at the time that