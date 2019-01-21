© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

A Phoenix, Durban, man who was mauled by dogs as he walked through the neighbourhood of Northcroft nearly two weeks ago, died as a result of his injuries at the weekend.Dharmaseelan Moodley was walking home after visiting a friend when he wasMoodley, a driver, was taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital and underwent several surgical procedures.Naicker said he was eventually transferred to the Nkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital for specialist treatment, but succumbed on Saturday."The doctors worked around the clock on him, operating on his neck and cleaning his wounds. He really struggled until the end and he passed on Saturday morning," she said."We are a very close-knit family and we were at his bedside until the end. He was gentle, quiet and humble, and we are still in shock about how he died. No one expected this to happen," Naicker added.She said the dog attack had been reported to the police, adding that she was unaware of what had become of the dogs.