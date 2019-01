© J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo/Evan Vucci



President Trump abruptly "postponed" Speaker Nancy Pelosi's planned foreign trip Thursday; saying he was "sorry to inform" the left-wing leader that her overseas excursion would be "rescheduled" over the government shutdown."President Trump on Thursday appeared to deny military aircraft to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for a foreign trip, in a stunning response to her call to delay the State of the Union address amid the government shutdown," writes Fox News