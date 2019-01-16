© 9NEWS



Palliative care patients will be treated with the psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms in a bid to reduce their anxiety during end of life care.The first of 30 patients in Melbourne's St Vincent's Hospital trial will be treated with psilocybin in April after a year-long battle to have the study approved by the ethics committee, as well as state and federal authorities.Applicants will be screened, requiring a state government permit to take the medication, and will be closely monitored by two clinicians on the 'dose day' while the initial high wears-off."With therapists in the room providing therapy it will allow people to have a heightened awareness of their situation, see the problem and work through it," Mark Bowie, director of Palliative Medicine at St Vincent Hospital, said.St Vincent's clinical psychologist Dr Margaret Ross said patients in the study will be given a single dose of the drug in capsule form.Vice President of Australia's Psychedelic Research In Science and Medicine Association Dr Stephen Bright told 9News that the study "sets a precedent" for more research into the medical application of psychoactive substances."I think it's fantastic this study has been able to obtain the requisite approval, there have been multiple attempts to use psychedelics which have all been knocked back," Dr Bright said."The fact that this has been able to secure approval is very encouraging."Dr Bright, also a senior lecturer at Edith Cowen university, is currently attempting to secure funding and ethics approval for another study on the potential of MDMA to be used in the treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.A spokeswoman for Palliative Care Australia told 9News.com.au anxiety is a common and distressing symptom for those entering the final stage of their life."This can be triggered by concerns and fears about how they will die, how their families and loved ones will cope as well as existential or spiritual concerns," the spokeswoman said.