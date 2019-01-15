"Avoidance of sun exposure is a risk factor of a similar magnitude as smoking, in terms of life expectancy."

Current guidelines for sun exposure are unhealthy and unscientific, controversial new research suggests - and quite possibly even racist. How did we get it so wrong?These are dark days for supplements. Although they are a $30-plus billion market in the United States alone, vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, selenium, beta-carotene, glucosamine, chondroitin, and fish oil have now flopped in study after study.If there was one supplement that seemed sure to survive the rigorous tests, it was vitamin D.And they believed that most of us weren't getting enough of it. This made sense. Vitamin D is a hormone manufactured by the skin with the help of sunlight. It's difficult to obtain in sufficient quantities through diet. When our ancestors lived outdoors in tropical regions and ran around half naked, this wasn't a problem. We produced all the vitamin D we needed from the sun.But today most of us have indoor jobs, and when we do go outside, we've been taught to protect ourselves from dangerous UV rays, which can cause skin cancer. Sunscreen also blocks our skin from making vitamin D, but that's OK, says the American Academy of Dermatology, which takes a zero-tolerance stance on sun exposure:How did we get it so wrong? How could people with low vitamin D levels clearly suffer higher rates of so many diseases and yet not be helped by supplementation?As it turns out, a rogue band of researchers has had an explanation all along. And if they're right, it means that once again we have been epically misled.One of the leaders of this rebellion is a mild-mannered dermatologist at the University of Edinburgh named Richard Weller . For years, Weller swallowed the party line about the destructive nature of the sun's rays. "I'm not by nature a rebel," he insisted when I called him up this fall. "I was always the good boy that toed the line at school. This pathway is one which came from following the data rather than a desire to overturn apple carts."Weller's doubts began around 2010, when he was researching nitric oxide, a molecule produced in the body that dilates blood vessels and lowers blood pressure.It was already well established that rates of high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, and overall mortality all rise the farther you get from the sunny equator, and they all rise in the darker months. Weller put two and two together and had what he calls his "eureka moment": Could exposing skin to sunlight lower blood pressure?Sure enough, when he exposed volunteers to the equivalent of 30 minutes of summer sunlight without sunscreen, their nitric oxide levels went up and their blood pressure went down. Because of its connection to heart disease and strokes, blood pressure is the leading cause of premature death and disease in the world, and the reduction was of a magnitude large enough to prevent millions of deaths on a global level.People don't realize this because several different diseases are lumped together under the term "skin cancer." The most common by far are basal-cell carcinomas and squamous-cell carcinomas, which are almost never fatal. In fact, says Weller, "When I diagnose a basal-cell skin cancer in a patient, the first thing I say is congratulations, because you're walking out of my office with a longer life expectancy than when you walked in." That's probably because people who get carcinomas, which are strongly linked to sun exposure, tend to be healthy types that are outside getting plenty of exercise and sunlight.Melanoma, the deadly type of skin cancer, is much rarer, accounting for only 1 to 3 percent of new skin cancers. And perplexingly,These are pretty radical words in the established dermatological community. "We do know that melanoma is deadly," says Yale's David Leffell , one of the leading dermatologists in the country, "and we know that the vast majority of cases are due to sun exposure. So certainly people need to be cautious."Still, Weller kept finding evidence that didn't fit the official story. Some of the best came from Pelle Lindqvist, a senior research fellow in obstetrics and gynecology at Sweden's Karolinska Institute, home of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. Lindqvist tracked the sunbathing habits of nearly 30,000 women in Sweden over 20 years. Originally, he was studying blood clots, which he found occurred less frequently in women who spent more time in the sun - and less frequently during the summer. Lindqvist looked at diabetes next. Sure enough, the sun worshippers had much lower rates. Melanoma? True, the sun worshippers had a higher incidence of it - but they were eight times less likely to die from it.So Lindqvist decided to look at overall mortality rates, and the results were shocking.There are not many daily lifestyle choices that double your risk of dying. In a 2016 study published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, Lindqvist's team put it in perspective "I don't argue with their data," says David Fisher, chair of the dermatology department at Massachusetts General Hospital. "But I do disagree with the implications." The risks of skin cancer, he believes, far outweigh the benefits of sun exposure. "Somebody might take these conclusions to mean that the skin-cancer risk is worth it to lower all-cause mortality or to get a benefit in blood pressure," he says. "I strongly disagree with that." It is not worth it, he says, unless all other options for lowering blood pressure are exhausted. Instead he recommends vitamin D pills and hypertension drugs as safer approaches.Weller's largest study yet is due to be published later in 2019. For three years, his team tracked the blood pressure of 340,000 people in 2,000 spots around the U.S., adjusting for variables such as age and skin type. The results clearly showed that the reason people in sunnier climes have lower blood pressure is as simple as light hitting skin.When you spend much of your day treating patients with terrible melanomas, it's natural to focus on preventing them, but you need to keep the big picture in mind. Orthopedic surgeons, after all, don't advise their patients to avoid exercise in order to reduce the risk of knee injuries.Meanwhile, that big picture just keeps getting more interesting.These seem like benefits everyone should be able to take advantage of. But not all people process sunlight the same way. And the current U.S. sun-exposure guidelines were written for the whitest people on earth.All early humans evolved outdoors beneath a tropical sun. Like air, water, and food, sunlight was one of our key inputs. Humans also evolved a way to protect our skin from receiving too much radiation - melanin, a natural sunscreen. Our dark-skinned African ancestors produced so much melanin that they never had to worry about the sun.At the same time, African Americans suffer high rates of diabetes, heart disease, stroke, internal cancers, and other diseases that seem to improve in the presence of sunlight, of which they may well not be getting enough. Because of their genetically higher levels of melanin, they require more sun exposure to produce compounds like vitamin D, and they are less able to store that vitamin for darker days. They have much to gain from the sun and little to fear.And yet they are being told a very different story, misled into believing that sunscreen can prevent their melanomas, which Weller finds exasperating.When I asked the American Academy of Dermatology for clarification on its position on dark-skinned people and the sun, it pointed me back to the official line on its website:This seemed to me a little boilerplate, and I wondered whether the official guidelines hadn't yet caught up to current thinking. So I asked David Leffell, at Yale. "I think that sun-protection advice," he told me, "has always been directed at those most at risk" - people with fair skin or a family history of skin cancer. "While it is true that people with olive skin are at less risk, we do see an increasing number of people with that type of skin getting skin cancer. But skin cancer... is very rare in African Americans... and although they represent a spectrum of pigmentation, [they] are not at as much risk."Still, David Fisher at Mass General didn't think that changed the equation. "There's a pharmacopoeia of drugs that are extremely effective at lowering blood pressure," he said. "So to draw the conclusion that people should expose themselves to an elevated skin-cancer risk, including potentially fatal cancer, when there are so many alternative treatments for hypertension, is problematic."Am I willing to entertain the notion that current guidelines are inadvertently advocating a lifestyle that is killing us?I am, because it's happened before.In the 1970s, as nutritionists began to see signs that people whose diets were high in saturated fat and cholesterol also had high rates of cardiovascular disease, they told us to avoid butter and choose margarine, which is made by bubbling hydrogen gas through vegetable oils to turn them into solid trans fats.From its inception in the mid-1800s, margarine had always been considered creepers, a freakish substitute for people who couldn't afford real butter. By the late 1800s, several midwestern dairy states had banned it outright, while others, including Vermont and New Hampshire, passed laws requiring that it be dyed pink so it could never pass itself off as butter. Yet somehow margarine became the thing we spread on toast for decades, a reminder that even the weirdest product can become mainstream with enough industry muscle.One of the first sunscreens, Red Vet Pet (for Red Veterinary Petrolatum) was a thick red petroleum jelly invented in 1944 to protect soldiers in the South Pacific; it must have been eerily reminiscent of pink margarine. Only after Coppertone bought the rights and reformulated Red Vet Pet to suit the needs of the new midcentury tanning culture did sunscreen take off.The industry is now scrambling to move away from oxybenzone, embracing opaque, even neon, mineral-based formulations, a fashion statement reminiscent of the old Red Vet Pet.Old beliefs don't die easily, and I can understand if you remain skeptical of old Sol. Why trust one journalist and a handful of rogue researchers against the august opinions of so many professionals?New Zealand signed on to similar recommendations, and the British Association of Dermatologists went even further in a statement, directly contradicting the position of its American counterpart:Leffell, the Yale dermatologist, recommends what he calls a "sensible" approach. "I have always advised my patients that they don't need to crawl under a rock but should use common sense and be conscious of cumulative sun exposure and sunburns in particular," he told me.This does not mean breaking out the baby oil or cultivating a burnished tan. All the experts agree that sunburns - especially those suffered during childhood and adolescence - are particularly bad.Ultimately, it's your call. Each person's needs vary so much with season, latitude, skin color, personal history, philosophy, and so much else that it's impossible to provide a one-size-fits-all recommendation. The Dminder app , which uses factors such as age, weight, and amount of exposed skin to track the amount of sunlight you need for vitamin D production, might be one place to start. Trading your sunscreen for a shirt and a broad-brimmed hat is another. Both have superior safety records.As for me, I've made my choice. A world of healthy outdoor adventure beckons - if not half naked, then reasonably close. Starting today, I'm stepping into the light.