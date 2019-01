© Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Ring, a home security camera company owned by Amazon, allowed employees unrestricted access to the cameras inside people's homes, according to a report from the Intercept.The Intercept reported last week that RingAn unnamed source told the Intercept that if an engineer "knew a reporter or competitor's email address, [they] could view all their cameras," and claimed employees joked around by spying on their co-workers' home cameras.As advertised on Ring's website , Ring allows you to "monitor your home from your smartphone, tablet or PC," with the added ability to "speak to anyone on your property from anywhere," through built-in microphones."Ring's customizable motion sensors let you focus-in on the most important areas of your home. You'll get instant alerts as soon as Ring detects motion, so you'll always be the first to know when anyone steps foot on your property," the company boasted. "Ring lets you monitor every corner of your property. With a Video Doorbell at your door and Stick Up Cams around the house, you can create a Ring of Security around your entire home."Ring has denied the claims in the Intercept's report, with a spokesman declaring, "Ring employees never have and never did provide employees with access to livestreams of their Ring devices."