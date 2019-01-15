Society's Child
Report: Amazon Ring gave employees unrestricted access to footage of customers' homes
Charlie Nash
Breitbart
Mon, 14 Jan 2019 11:03 UTC
Breitbart
Mon, 14 Jan 2019 11:03 UTC
The Intercept reported last week that Ring "provided its Ukraine-based research and development team virtually unfettered access to a folder on Amazon's S3 cloud storage service that contained every video created by every Ring camera around the world."
"This would amount to an enormous list of highly sensitive files that could be easily browsed and viewed. Downloading and sharing these customer video files would have required little more than a click," the Intercept explained, adding that "the video files were left unencrypted," and the "Ukraine team was also provided with a corresponding database that linked each specific video file to corresponding specific Ring customers."
Ring also reportedly provided similar access to "executives and engineers in the U.S." allowing "unfiltered, round-the-clock live feeds from some customer cameras, regardless of whether they needed access to this extremely sensitive data to do their jobs."
An unnamed source told the Intercept that if an engineer "knew a reporter or competitor's email address, [they] could view all their cameras," and claimed employees joked around by spying on their co-workers' home cameras.
As advertised on Ring's website, Ring allows you to "monitor your home from your smartphone, tablet or PC," with the added ability to "speak to anyone on your property from anywhere," through built-in microphones.
"Ring's customizable motion sensors let you focus-in on the most important areas of your home. You'll get instant alerts as soon as Ring detects motion, so you'll always be the first to know when anyone steps foot on your property," the company boasted. "Ring lets you monitor every corner of your property. With a Video Doorbell at your door and Stick Up Cams around the house, you can create a Ring of Security around your entire home."
Ring has denied the claims in the Intercept's report, with a spokesman declaring, "Ring employees never have and never did provide employees with access to livestreams of their Ring devices."
See Also:
Latest News
- Machine breaks normal rules of light
- Strange sounds heard in Pennsylvania's sky
- Report: Amazon Ring gave employees unrestricted access to footage of customers' homes
- California lawmakers traveled to Hawaii with utility executives as wildfires raged
- Weevil in earthenware shed light on Jomon rituals
- US House bill forces Trump to nominate 'anti-semitism envoy to monitor 'criticism' of Israel
- As Saif Islam Gaddafi calls for Libyan elections ASAP, what is to be Russia's role?
- Syrian Kurds continue fighting Daesh, capture 1,000 militants
- US flies stealth B-2s to the Pacific - A warning to China that America's bombers are 'on watch' 24/7
- Thousands of US bases EVERYWHERE - except in the Pentagon's report
- Tucker Carlson and Michelle Malkin clobber Big Tech for placing their products in schools and data mining students
- What an American economic collapse may actually look like
- Fasten your seat belts... what seat belts? Family made to sit on floor during flight, airline under scrutiny
- America's nightmare: The Sino-Russian entente
- SOTT Focus: All Under Heaven, China's Challenge to The Westphalian System
- America's faith-based Good Guys doctrine: If US stops its global meddling, the Bad-Guys might win
- Israel's new 'Apartheid Road' separates Palestinian and Israeli drivers with 8-meter wall in West Bank - UPDATE
- UK government's welfare dept reluctantly admits 21,000 people died waiting for benefits
- 'Very negative development' says Saudi Prince, slamming US withdrawal from Syria
- Swiss town cut off by heavy snowfall
- California lawmakers traveled to Hawaii with utility executives as wildfires raged
- US House bill forces Trump to nominate 'anti-semitism envoy to monitor 'criticism' of Israel
- As Saif Islam Gaddafi calls for Libyan elections ASAP, what is to be Russia's role?
- Syrian Kurds continue fighting Daesh, capture 1,000 militants
- US flies stealth B-2s to the Pacific - A warning to China that America's bombers are 'on watch' 24/7
- Thousands of US bases EVERYWHERE - except in the Pentagon's report
- America's nightmare: The Sino-Russian entente
- SOTT Focus: All Under Heaven, China's Challenge to The Westphalian System
- America's faith-based Good Guys doctrine: If US stops its global meddling, the Bad-Guys might win
- UK government's welfare dept reluctantly admits 21,000 people died waiting for benefits
- 'Very negative development' says Saudi Prince, slamming US withdrawal from Syria
- Trump officially denies: I 'never worked for Russia,' 'Big fat hoax!'
- Gregg Jarrett: A corrupt and dishonest FBI: Latest reports offer only more proof
- Assange defense team slams delusional Louise Mensch for authoring 'conspiracies' against Wikileaks founder
- Trump risks blowback with latest economic threats against NATO ally Turkey, analysts tell RT
- Integrity Initiative sorrows: Norway too skeptical of US, not adequately Russophobic for UK propagandists
- Why this Iraq war vet has created panic within the Democratic Party
- Tehran claims it is designing 'modern' uranium fuel, enriched above nuclear deal limitations
- US remains in Syria to help PYD strike better deal with Damascus
- Trump threatens to 'economically devastate Turkey' if it attacks Kurds amid US withdrawal from Syria
- Report: Amazon Ring gave employees unrestricted access to footage of customers' homes
- Tucker Carlson and Michelle Malkin clobber Big Tech for placing their products in schools and data mining students
- What an American economic collapse may actually look like
- Fasten your seat belts... what seat belts? Family made to sit on floor during flight, airline under scrutiny
- Israel's new 'Apartheid Road' separates Palestinian and Israeli drivers with 8-meter wall in West Bank - UPDATE
- Chechen government denies reports of gay persecution after LGBT group rehashes claims of gay arrests
- Five things to counter the social-constructionist war on masculinity
- Egyptian student expelled from university for video of hugging her fiancé in public
- American values? USS Bremerton sub commander relieved from duty for hiring prostitutes
- Police responding to active shooter situation at UPS warehouse in Gloucester County, New Jersey
- Rome's city council in battle with Catholic church over coins retrieved from Trevi fountain
- Best of the Web: Bill Maher gets NPC'd as billboard targeted by conservative street artists
- Cyberattacker who crippled Liberia's internet and British banks gets over two years in prison
- Lab revokes honorary titles for Nobel Prize winner James Watson after repeated racist comments
- Silencing the Angel Moms: The DNC and MSM refuse to discuss victims of illegal alien crimes
- Polish mayor killed in knife attack during charity concert, suspect is mentally ill repeat offender
- Polls suggest that Pompeo's US jingoism and anti-Iran warmongering is widely rejected by Mideast public
- 'A family member was trading a child for rent': Familial sex trafficking an on-going problem in upstate South Carolina
- 15 dead in Iranian Army Boeing-707 crash near Tehran
- Israel experiencing pandemic of 'revenge porn'
- Weevil in earthenware shed light on Jomon rituals
- Tending the dying in the 19th century
- As Xenophon saw it: Leadership, horsemanship and Socrates dancing
- 700,000 years old skull discovered in Greek cave in 1959 shatters Out of Africa theory
- Easter Island statues may have been built near sources of fresh water
- The dancing plagues that struck medieval Europe
- Laser technology shines light on South African lost city of Kweneng
- Evidence shows that nuns may have been involved in production of medieval manuscripts
- Ancient petroglyphs suggests that a meteor has been observed in ancient times in Morocco
- Dozens of decapitated skeletons unearthed in mysterious ancient cemetery
- Ancient urban villa with one of the earliest examples of ancestor worship discovered in Egypt
- Anonymous letter from alleged MI5 agent claimed British knew of Enniskillen bomb plans
- Red Sea: Ancient Egyptian war-elephant fortress discovery
- The dark history of the ADL: Terrorism, organized crime, pedophilia and murder
- Surfers ear: Why do Panama's ancient skulls show signs of damage by cold?
- The 60th Anniversary of the Cuban Revolution: An Unprecedented Chapter in World History
- Can we ever hope to understand how the Greeks saw their world?
- Greenland Crater - The 12,000 year old comet that erased ancient civilization
- Indus Valley script still undecipherable
- First temple of god depicted as skinned human discovered in Mexico
- Machine breaks normal rules of light
- 200 million yr old dolphin-like 'sea monster' skull revealed in 3D
- Royal Society's "New Trends in Biological Evolution" - A bloodless revolution
- Newly discovered asteroid 2019 AS5 just had a close flyby with Earth
- Scientists find links between brain damage and religious fundamentalism
- ID proponent Behe's new book, "Darwin Devolves" — stunning and absolutely convincing
- Not so vegan after all: Yukon's snowshoe hares are cannibalistic carnivores
- Laser triggers electrical activity in thunderstorm for first time
- Giant pattern discovered in the clouds of Venus
- Star transforming into a black hole caught on camera
- How beauty is making scientists rethink evolution
- Scientists preparing for future faultline rupture of Hikurangi subduction zone
- Double feature: Lunar eclipse will occur simultaneously to a supermoon this month
- US missile defense systems are no match for hypersonic weapons
- Russian space chief says FSB overcautious about OneWeb global internet project
- Hubble Space Telescope's main camera out of operation
- 'Internet of Roads': Colorado leaps into increased surveillance of roads and a jump in potential radiation
- DARPA proposes KAIROS, an AI that can monitor the entire world for threats
- Space microbes aren't so alien after all - they're just trying to survive
- Newly discovered K2-288Bb planet lies within habitable zone and may have liquid water on its surface
- Strange sounds heard in Pennsylvania's sky
- Swiss town cut off by heavy snowfall
- Greengrocers fear winter weather in Spanish and Italian growing areas
- Russian military sent to assess 'large and unusual landslide' blocking Bureya River
- Tufted duck from Eurasia recorded in Australia for the first time ever
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Akkadian Empire collapse, this may be happening again right now
- 20-ft sinkhole opens up on expressway in Milpitas, California
- Bali volcano Mount Agung eruption phase returns
- Watch: Two cars carried off in flash flood in northern Israel
- Plumes of ash rise above ski resort as Mount Etna roars back into action
- Krakatau volcano update: Spectacular aerial video of Anak Krakatoa now with crater lake
- 3 year-old girl dies after attack by pack of dogs in Telangana, India
- Seismic activity soars 360% in Canary Islands since 2016
- Wild animals descend on villages in search of food in Kashmir because of heavy snowfall
- Taiwan: Road destroyed by gaseous mud geyser
- Farmers reeling after record rain in 2018 destroys crops
- 'Diamond dust' ice crystals seen in Hokkaido, Japan
- Five dead after massive snowstorm pummels US Midwest
- Unexplained booms heard in southeastern Ohio
- Giant snowbanks draw sightseers to North Mountain in Nova Scotia
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Edmonton, Alberta
- Strange noise heard in the skies of Malacca, Malaysia
- Strange sounds heard in Greenland's skies
- Dash cam captures meteor fireball flying over southern British Columbia
- Hundreds report seeing bright meteor fireball over East Coast, US
- Strange lights in the sky spark interest in west Texas
- 'Green flash' spotted in the skies above Nottinghamshire, UK
- Mystery 'sonic' booms are hitting Desert Hot Springs, Southern California, almost daily (Update)
- Mysterious 'explosion' heard in southern Hertfordshire, UK
- Mysterious house-shaking 'boom' cracks across northern Indiana (again)
- No word on what caused mysterious 'boom' heard, felt across northern Utah
- Astronomer says meteor fireball sighted over New Zealand the brightest he's ever seen - UPDATE: Space Junk reentry
- Bright meteor fireball captured over western Japan, 'bang and rumbling' reported
- Unexplained home-shaking boom rocks residents of northern Indiana
- Loud boom and bright flash as meteor fireball streaks over Twin Cities
- Texada Island, Canada resident witnesses flashing ball of light, 'definitely a meteor'
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky over southern Japan
- Best of the Web: Meteor fireball lights up San Francisco Bay Area, leaves glowing 'dragon' trail
- Loud boom heard in Paxton, Illinois
- Loud explosion heard across East Bakersfield, California leaves residents, authorities confused
- Almost no children in France are medicated for ADHD: Here's how they identify & treat it taking a holistic approach
- Health dangers of eating fruit
- Shocker: Vegans 'take twice as many sick days' as meat eating colleagues, report says
- Scientists confirm elderberry beats the flu, prevents colds & strengthens immunity
- The great cholesterol deception
- Is marijuana as safe as we think?
- How sugar, alcohol and caffeine affect inflammation
- Study finds: Early puberty in girls linked to cosmetic chemicals
- New research shows marijuana can alter DNA in sperm
- Vaccine shot killed famed cancer doctor in minutes from "total organ failure", state-run media desperately tries to cover it up
- Damage control: Newsweek Op-Ed absurdly lies that vaccination entails no health risks
- Straight out of an Orwellian playbook: USDA makes GMO labeling disappear
- Kelly Brogan: Why I put down my prescription pad
- Foods infused with artificial colors
- Life lessons: A farm built from illness
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture: Interview With Linnéa Snyder and James Lovinsky
- New Study: Women live longer if they surround themselves in nature
- Norovirus outbreak sickens hundreds of cruise ship passengers and crew members
- Attkisson Report reveals threats against congressmen investigating autism-vaccine link
- Why we must stop the 5G wireless network
- Why does it feel good to see someone fail?
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: You University: The Value and Art of Self-Education
- How to go on a low-information diet
- Science has debunked the link between video games and real violence
- An alternative to the APA's new sexist guidelines for working with men and boys
- Plants actually know when they are eaten and send distress signals
- Five revelations for finding your true calling, according to psychology
- The prolonged suffering of avoidant grievers
- A lovely but pernicious story: How the self-esteem myth has damaged society
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Myth of Symptoms: Why Most People Are Actually Mentally Ill
- Couples show more humor and tenderness toward each other as marriage progresses
- The mental side of physical exercise: Nick Goolab tackling self-doubt head on
- Why children are ready to shift toward more independence around age 4
- The scents of heaven: Frankincense and myrrh
- Clean your room! The problem with completing household chores in a timely manner
- Information overload: Attention is not a resource but a way of being alive to the world
- Women who emotionally abuse men
- Happy Moo-Year: Dairy cows are the new therapy dogs, helping college students de-stress during finals
- Are people forgetting how to read?
- Are memories reliable? Expert explains how they change more than we realize
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- More mysterious electrical sky events over Dublin, Juarez and amazing explosions in Kenner, Louisiana
- Sightings of UFOs and strange phenomena increasing over New Zealand
- Remains of missing Wisconsin teacher found near a popular hiking spot in Slovenia, officials say
- Sky over NYC lit up with mysterious blue light as Queens residents report explosions
- Radar anomaly seen across Illinois, Kentucky possibly part of war games?
- UFO? North Carolina fisherman captures video of lights multiplying over ocean
- Texas resident records mysterious 'cigar-shaped' object in the sky - 'motionless for 20 minutes'
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- Finishing touches put on new breed of cat
- Ocasio-Cortez continues to claim she grew up on the streets of Mos Eisley
- Loud death threats bring Aussie cops to investigate!
- Kentucky cops publicly mourn the tragic loss of a Krispy Kreme donut truck
- #ICYMI 2018 in review - Part 2: Thai boys, Brexit, blimps and getting away with murder
- Prize-winning clown 'deeply offended' by misuse and misrepresentation of the word 'clown' to describe politicians
- #ICYMI runs down 2018: Mad Max Britain, Trump, and the great Novichokking - (Part 1)
- Cats will be cats!
- Longstanding American tradition of staying in the Middle East indefinitely, broken by Trump
- "Stupid Woman" the nicest thing anyone has called Theresa May in months
- How the cookies crumble: Gingerbread men banned at Scottish Parliament in drive to 'stamp out sexism'
- Parrot tries to order items using Amazon's Alexa
- Titania McGrath: "I now understand how Nelson Mandela felt"
- Wild beaver spotted in supermarket looking for the perfect Christmas tree
- Traditional Krampus Run around the Munich Christmas Market
- Gollum actor Andy Serkis trolls Theresa May in hilarious Brexit video: "We's in a nasty mess my precioussss"
- Teen quits Walmart with epic rant
- Emmanuel Macron criticizes climate change tax protesters for not using carbon-neutral rioting methods
- Nigerian president denies dying and being replaced by a clone
- RT's Redacted Tonight takes on cell phones and cancer: 'Worse than Pokemon Go'
Quote of the Day
A criminal is a person with predatory instincts who has not sufficient capital to form a corporation.
- Howard Scott
Recent Comments
I wonder how the new shipping route is going to affect the rest of the transport and shipping services in the area. I'm pretty sure that the...
Whats up with the dudes eye...did he have a stroke?
This is very frightening indeed but quite inevitable in any developing countries. Sinkholes often occur as a result of rapid construction...
Question ? What an American economic collapse may actually look like ? The mild way , like "The Postman" starring Kevin Costner .. The hard way,...
Well, in the mindset of US Planners, that leaves India to be courted, urged and coerced into closer alliance. There are similarities. Both...