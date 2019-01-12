© Your Turn

In a recent column, Jack Thompson argues that mass shootings might be deterred by enacting government regulation of violent video games. Thompson argues this would be "simple, constitutional and effective."I am one of the leading researchers on the effects of violent games and testified before the School Safety Commission Thompson mentions. The U.S. Supreme Court has already ruled any government regulation of violent video games to be unconstitutional.As far back as the early 2000s, a report of the U.S. Secret Service found that school shooters tended to consume less violent media, not more than other males their age. And countries that are high consumers of video games such as South Korea, Japan and the Netherlands are among the most peaceful in the world.Contrary to Mr. Thompson's insinuations about the School Safety Commission linking violent games to the Parkland shooting, the final report appropriately noted the evidence was inconsistent and weak and merely suggested that game producers keep the ESRB rating system up-to-date. These conclusions are similar to those of government reviews in the UK, Australia, Sweden and the U.S. Supreme Court.At this juncture we can say that claims linking violent games to societal violence are a "moral panic" largely debunked by science. Unfortunately, such claims have been promoted by a few advocates and sometimes repeated by credulous professional guilds. It is time to let go of our fears of new technology as they only distract us from actual, pressing societal concerns.Chris Ferguson is a professor of psychology at Stetson University. He is author of "Moral Combat: Why the War on Violent Video Games is Wrong."