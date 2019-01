Interestingly, they never produced any allegation from Ms Safarova that a sexual relationship was involved.

I want to give you a concrete example of how the UK government deliberately sets out to manufacture false sexual allegations against people it considers a threat. I do so to educate those who view this concept as an unthinkable "conspiracy theory". I write of a case of which I have expert knowledge; it is my own case.I was in a state of complete shock. I had no idea at all what could have led to such allegations. The Kafkaesque nightmare deepened when I was presented with the evidence against me.The case was of a young woman named Albina Safarova. I was shown her visa application documents by the investigating officer. These included her passport photo, and she was a strikingly beautiful young woman. On the back of her visa application the Visa Officer had written "HMA (Her Majesty's Ambassador, i.e. me) authorises issue".The investigation had obtained a statement from the Visa Officer, in which she stated that she had issued the Visa after being informed by two British diplomats that Ms Safarova was a friend of mine. To complete the evidence, the original application was supported by a letter from Ms Safarova's sponsor, a Mr Dermot Hassett, who stated in the application that the circumstances of the application were known to the British Ambassador, Mr Craig Murray.All of which seems firm and damning evidence of, at the least, unwarranted interference in visa issues.After I left the FCO, I gave the papers to a veteran investigative reporter, Bob Graham, who contacted Dermot Hassett. Graham told me that Hassett explained that a British diplomat - one of the two who had told the Visa Officer Ms Safarova was my friend - had instructed him to write my name into the visa application, with the assurance that the visa would be granted.In the absence of this and of any evidence that I had ever met Safarova, and in view of the fact the Visa Officer's evidence crucially stated it was other British diplomats, not me, who told her Safarova was my friend, I was acquitted . No other incident was ever alleged. But mud sticks, and the smear was used to discredit my evidence on torture and extraordinary rendition, and has been so used ever since.I know. It happened to me.