© Abderrahmane Ibhi – Illustration: AMS



© Abderrahmane Ibhi



© Claudia Cunha; drawing, adapted from Xi, 1984



The pre-history of Morocco goes back thousands of years, as is evidenced by the many rock art engravings or petroglyphs in many areas. Three petroglyphs found near Ida Ou Kazzou could suggest that ancient Moroccans observed meteorite falls.The new discovery was conducted by Moroccan researcher and IMO member Abderrahmane Ibhi and by Fouad Khiri, Lahcen Ouknine, Abdelkhalek Lemjidi, and El Mahfoud Asmahri.The first petroglyphs (called Ida1 by the Moroccan research team) offers a scene of two people seemingly distraught by the fall of a meteor. Identically on the 2nd one (Ida2), Ibhi and his team identified a scene that includes a fleeing anthropomorphic and what it looks like a huge fireball On the third petroglyph (Ida3), the engraved scene includes an anthropomorphic, two cattle of different sizes, what it looks like a meteor and a figurative representation of the Sun with concentric circles in the center.Note that as suggest by J.F. Thackeray (Transvaal Museum, Pretoria) in 1988, comets and meteors have been conceptually associated with trance among at least some population groups in Southern Africa. The depiction of a stripe-like object (comet or meteor) in some prehistoric paintings and engravings, juxtaposed with human figures could reflect conceptual associations with trance experience rather than a specific astronomical event.