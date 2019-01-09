Ohio tornado
The tornado that touched down in Trumbull County, Ohio, on Tuesday morning.
A rare, January tornado touched down in northeastern Ohio on Tuesday morning as severe thunderstorms rumbled across the region.

It is very uncommon for tornadoes to occur in this part of the country during January. Only six tornadoes have been reported in January across Ohio between 1950 and 2018.

The tornado was reported near Mosquito Lake, Ohio, around 10:30 a.m. EST and was later confirmed by the National Weather Service to be an EF1 tornado. No one was injured, but winds up to 100 mph damaged a building and knocked down numerous trees.

Another round of severe thunderstorms erupted over Ohio and Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon and evening with gusty winds and hail larger than pennies. The storms erupted along the leading edge of the next blast of cold and windy weather.