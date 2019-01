About the Author:



Robert B. Reich is Chancellor's Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley and Senior Fellow at the Blum Center for Developing Economies. He served as Secretary of Labor in the Clinton administration. He has written fifteen books, including the best sellers Aftershock, The Work of Nations, and Beyond Outrage, and, his most recent, The Common Good. He is also a founding editor of the American Prospect magazine, chairman of Common Cause, a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and co-creator of the award-winning documentary, Inequality For All.

It's a prerequisite to accomplishing everything else.Today, big money continues to corrupt American politics -In the 2018 midterm elections, wealthy donors and Super-PACs poured millions into the campaigns of the same lawmakers who voted to pass the 2017 tax cuts, which gave them huge windfalls.Consider conservative donorswhose casino business received an estimated $700 million windfall, thanks to President Donald Trump and Republicans' tax cuts. The couple then used some of this extra cash to plow more than $113 million into the 2018 election, breaking the record for political contributions by a single household.That's not a bad return on investment - for them.All told, almost 40 percent of total contributions in the 2018 midterms came from people who donated $10,000 or more. Yet these mega-donors comprise a tiny 0.01 percent of the U.S. population.It's a worsening vicious cycle: Lawmakers cut taxes and slash regulations for their wealthy campaign donors.If this isn't corruption, I don't know what is. It also breeds cynicism in our democracy.A 2015 poll found that the majority of Americans say lawmakers are corrupt, out of touch with their constituents, and beholden to special interests.In the 2018 midterms, Americans demanded an end to the corruption. And there are signs lawmakers are finally getting message. House Democrats' first piece of legislation aims to end the big-money takeover.We must end this vicious cycle in order to reclaim our democracy. We must get big money out of politics. Now.