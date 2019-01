© Reuters/Uni Gripas



US President Donald Trump has dismissed reports that he is considering making former Democratic senator Jim Webb the new head of the Pentagon as "fake news," tweeting that Acting Secretary Patrick Shanahan "is doing a great job."In a tweet on Friday, Trump lashed out at the New York Times, which had reported "The story in the New York Times regarding Jim Webb being considered as the next Secretary of Defense is FAKE NEWS," Trump tweeted.Trump added, while praising Shanahan, the deputy secretary of defense and former aerospace executive with no military experience, who temporary replaced Jim Mattis after his December ouster.The Times, a favorite target for the president's attacks on 'failing' mainstream media, reported on Thursday, citing three anonymous officials, that Vice-President Mike Pence and acting White House chief-of-staff Mick Mulvaney had already sent people to negotiate with Webb.Mattis resigned last month after Trump unveiled his plan to withdraw forces from Syria, declaring a victory over Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) there. In his resignation letter, Mattis cited differences of views with his former boss. While Mattis initially planned to stay on as the Pentagon chief until February to provide for a smooth transition, Trump made him leave by January, appointing the "very talented" Shanahan in his place.There has been speculation that Shanahan may have to sit in as defense secretary for longer than expected and possibly take over the job on a permanent basis.Lacking any military background, Shanahan spent over three decades working at Boeing and was director of airplane programs before taking up a post in the Trump administration.