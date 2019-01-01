Wall Obama Mansion Washington
President Trump poked fun at the Obamas on Sunday for building a brick and metal fence around their home in Washington, D.C.

Trump made the remark, referencing the addition the former first couple made to their $8.1 million property in the nation's capital last year as a security precaution after they left the White House, while making the case that the country needs similar structures along its southern border.

"President and Mrs. Obama built/has a ten foot Wall around their D.C. mansion/compound. I agree, totally necessary for their safety and security. The U.S. needs the same thing, slightly larger version!" Trump tweeted.


Trump's joke comes amid a partial government shutdown after Congress failed to reach an agreement over how much money to allocate for the administration's border security efforts. Trump is demanding $5 billion for border security measures, including a wall or wall-like impediments, whereas congressional Democrats are only willing to give up to $1.3 billion in funding.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was optimistic Sunday that a deal to end the shutdown could be struck, saying Republican lawmakers could offer Democrats concessions extending protections to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program recipients and beneficiaries of the temporary protected status program.

Trump was "very open-minded" about the possibility of such an arrangement, the South Carolina Republican told reporters outside the White House after a two-hour lunch with the president.