This morning's explosion at Shiveluch volcano seen on the KVERT webcam

A powerful, brief explosion has sent ash possibly up to 40,000ft (12km), prompting KVERT to raise the Aviation Colour Code to Red.

Activity has recently returned to a moderate level following a hiatus for most of the year.

Explosions like this are typical for Sheveluch- many have happened in the past 25 years as dome-building continues.