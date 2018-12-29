Earth Changes
New Mexico snowstorm disrupts travel, forces road closures
Pam Wright
The Weather Channel
Fri, 28 Dec 2018 20:07 UTC
Albuquerque became ground zero for the storm that has halted air traffic and forced the Albuquerque Police Department to close its Foothills Substation because of the weather.
On Friday, blizzard warnings were issued for Albuquerque through Saturday morning. The National Weather Service office in Albuquerque could not find any blizzard warnings ever issued for the city of 558,000 in its limited database.
Driving conditions are reportedly treacherous in many parts of the state, particularly in south-central portions of the Land of Enchantment state, the Associated Press reports.
Friday morning, Interstate 40 was shut down from Moriarty to Clines Corners, the Albuquerque Journal reports. The closure impacted 24 miles of the roadway.
Numerous flights were delayed or canceled at the Albuquerque International Sunport, according to the airport's website.
Kirtland Air Force Base in Bernalillo County closed Friday for all but mission-essential personnel.
Meanwhile, state government office opened on a two-hour delay Friday in Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Las Vegas.
The storm knocked out power to more than 5,000 customers in the state by Friday afternoon, according to poweroutage.us.
Snow will continue in eastern Arizona, New Mexico, southern Colorado and portions of Texas through Friday and may linger in southern and eastern New Mexico and in the El Paso, Texas, area on Saturday.
