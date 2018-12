© Reuters/Paul Hackett



Saif al-Islam, the son of slain Libyan strongman Muammar Gaddafi, should have a chance to run for the country's top office, a senior Russian diplomat said. Earlier Bloomberg reportedabout Russia's role in the war-torn country, which was disintegrated after the NATO-backed uprising toppled Gaddafi in 2011. The long-time leader was summarily executed while his sonin the western Libyan city of Zintan.Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told RIA Novosti on Monday, in response to the report.According to Bloomberg, Russian diplomats spoke to Saif al-Islam via a video link shortly after his release by the militias in 2017.the agency added. Russian officials would not comment on the claims.Libya remains in turmoil almost a decade after the Western intervention. Its UN-recognized government in Tripoli controls only a small portion of the country and has to keep local militias satisfied to keep them on their side. Another center of power in the east is in control of Libyan oil fields, but has to negotiate terms of crude exports with the government to conduct the business legally. There are also numerous tribal factions deeper in the south, arms smugglers, human traffickers, jihadist fighters and other forces.due to continued struggling between Libya's two rival governments and isIn November the head of the Russian contact group on intra-Libyan settlement, Lev Dengov, said that Saif al-Islam is part of the political process in the country as there are people who support everything that is related to Gaddafi as their lives were better then.