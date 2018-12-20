© Reuters / Mark Kauzlarich

Clara Jeffery, editor-in-chief of Mother Jones, revealed to the internet on Tuesday that black women do not think that Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders would be an appetizing presidential candidate in 2020, preferring instead Democratic heartthrobs such as Senator Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden."Survey asked black women to say who's among their top three candidates: Harris: 71.1% Beto: 38.3% Biden: 25% Booker: 24.2% Warren: 22.3% Abrams: 15.2% Bernie: 12.1% Bernie's never going to be the nominee unless he turns these numbers around," Jeffery tweeted, along with a link to her source.The grateful citizens of Twitter did not hesitate to express their thanks for Jeffrey's cutting-edge reporting."Creating false narratives smacks of desperation, sets up yet another loss for Democrats," one Twitter user responded.When confronted with the fact that she had misled her 107,000 Twitter followers, Jeffery issued a thought-provoking counter-argument, exemplifying her magazine's commitment to "smart, fearless journalism.""I mean, as with any group, those who are the most engaged tend to be not only the reliable voters personally but super influential among their peers, so," Jeffery fearlessly tweeted."You're not fit to edit the back of a cereal box," one unimpressed netizen shot back."This is disingenuous and harmful. You should be ashamed," another wrote.Some even suggested it may be time for MoJo to look for a new editor.The Democrats and the media were left in shock after polls and statistical analyses predicted - incorrectly - that Hillary Clinton was all but certain to win the 2016 presidential election. Taking the latest example, the major hurdle to truthfully assessing the 2020 race may be America's trailblazing Twitter pundits.