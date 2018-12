© AFP / Jean-Francois Monier



French road operator VINCI Autoroutes says it has become the latest victim of the nationwide Yellow Vest protests. It claims weeks of rallies and attacks on highways and facilities resulted in tens of millions of euros in damages.The company reported on Sunday that the wave of demonstrationssince the beginning of the anti-fuel tax hike movement in November.The latest major highways which suffered from the Yellow Vest. Last weekend, the movement's actions were reportedly calmer and fewer participants hit the streets compared to the week before. The protesters lit fires right in the middle of the road, blocking traffic, and turned one of the entry points to the highway into their "camp."The company's report is the latest signal that, warning that the longer the unrest lasts the greater the losses will be for the national economy. In real money the sum amounts to $2.8 billion based on the IMF forecast for the country's GDP of almost $2.8 trillion for 2018.