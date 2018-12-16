© Unknown



"This is one of the situations you get in when the two largest economies in the world, China and the United States, start picking a fight with each other. The escalating trade war between them is going to have all sorts of unintended consequences on Canada, potentially on the entire global economy. We're very worried about that."

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Fridayafter authorities in Canada arrested a senior Chinese technology executive on a U.S. extradition warrant.Pompeo's comments were the first by a senior U.S. official on the arrests, which Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said could escalate a growing trade conflict between China and the United States."The unlawful detention of two Canadian citizens is unacceptable," Pompeo told reporters after talks in Washington with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland. "They ought to be returned ... We ask all nations of the world to treat other citizens properly."the Foreign Ministry said.China detained the two -after Canadian police arrestedICG President Robert Malley also called for Kovrig's release on Saturday."Michael's arrest is unjust. He should be freed immediately," Malley said in a statement. "Far from being secretive, Michael's work was open for all to see, Chinese officials first and foremost," he said. Kovrig did not do anything to endanger China's national security, either as a diplomat or at the ICG, Malley said.Meng, who is the daughter of Huawei's founder, has said she is innocent.Potentially complicating the case, U.S. President Donald Trump made comments this week thatAsked about the remarks, Freeland said:Trudeau, in his strongest comments on the matter to date, said China's detention of the two men was "not acceptable."China rejects Trudeau's insistence that the government cannot interfere with the judiciary. Meng was released on bail this week but has to remain in Canada.Trudeau told City TV in Toronto:He declined to comment when pressed by reporters about Trudeau's remarks.