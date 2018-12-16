Israeli army spokesman added that though the tunnel no longer constitutes a threat, it has been rigged with explosives.
He warned that whoever enters it from the Lebanese side is risking their life, and accused Lebanon of violating UN Security Council resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War, and the sovereignty of Israel.
The discovery of a third tunnel crossing into Israeli territory was announced on Tuesday by the Israeli army, a week after Israel launched Operation Northern Shield, aimed at destroying cross-border tunnels constructed by Hezbollah.
Lebanese president said last week that Israel's operation to destroy Hezbollah attack won't endanger the calm along the frontier. Michel Aoun, a Hezbollah ally, said that Lebanon takes the tunnel issue "seriously" and is prepared to "take measures to remove causes of disagreement" after receiving full report on the situation.
Aoun added that the U.S. has informed Lebanon that Israel has "no aggressive intentions," and also noted that his country too has "no aggressive intentions."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after the revelation of the third tunnel: "Hezbollah thought it was digging uninterrupted. We knew about it and planned it [to launch Operation Northern Shield] and it didn't leak. We're carrying out exactly what we planned, but we are also prepared for setbacks."
The premier spoke after holding a security assessment in the Northern Command along with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot and other senior commanders. Netanyahu, who is the acting defense minister following the resignation of Avigdor Lieberman, received a security briefing on the current progress in the operation to destroy the tunnels.
Yaniv Kubovich is a Haaretz correspondant
