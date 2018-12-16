© Amr Nabil / AP



© Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities



© Amr Nabil, AP



© Amr Nabil, AP



© Amr Nabil, AP



© Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities



The stunning tomb displays clues to the life of a royal official, with more discoveries likely.During Egypt's pyramid age, a well-connected man named Wahtye died and was laid to restHis colorfully decorated tomb, apparently intact, has recently come to lightat the archaeological site known as Saqqara.This burial is "one of a kind in the last decades," said Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, at a press conference that announced the discovery earlier today. "is almost 4,400 years old."The tomb owner served King Neferirkare, who ruled during the Old Kingdom's fifth dynasty. In addition to the name of the deceased, hieroglyphs carved into the stone above the tomb's door reveal his titles:The grave's rectangular gallery-measuring 33 feet (10 meters) wide north to south, 10 feet (three meters) east to west, and about ten feet tall-is covered in painted reliefs, sculptures, and inscriptions, all in remarkably good shape after so many centuries.Large painted statues of the priest and his family fill 18 niches, while 26 smaller niches near the floor hold statues of an as yet unidentified person either standing or seated with legs crossed, as a scribe.The team of Egyptian archaeologists working hereWork on the sealed shafts could begin as early as tomorrow, according to news reports."This shaft should lead to a coffin or a sarcophagus of the owner of the tomb," said Waziri, indicating his best guess for the location of finds to come. Other shafts might hold the grave goods of the deceased.The high priest's tomb lies along a ridge that has been only partly excavated. Even more discoveries may turn up when digging resumes there in January.