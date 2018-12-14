© east2west

A priest faces a church court after video emerged of him violently forcing a toddler's head underwater three times while she screamed.Ilia Semiletov has been suspended from his post with the Russian Orthodox Church over the violent baptism of the two-year-old girl.Semiletov allegedly hit her head on the font during the baptism, a claim which both the church and the girl's mother deny.Although the unnamed girl's parents did not register a complaint,One of Semiletov's parishioners at St George's Convent in Yessentuki said the priest told her thatShe added: 'I remember how I was scared when he began to speak this nonsense.'The baptism happened in 2016 but a video of it has recently gone viral.In the footage,Archpriest Mikhail Samokhin, of the Pyatigorsk and Circassian diocese, said: 'The priest acted too harshly.'He has been suspended from officiating at services and he will he will be judged by the church court.'Everything is fine with the girl. Her parents did not complain nor make any claims either against the priest or to the convent or the diocese.'There was no injury to the child, God forbid.'The diocese stressed that the sacrament was formally performed according to all canons, with a three-time immersion in the font.'All the necessary prayers were pronounced.'The court has the power to remove his holy orders.