a number of questions still don't have solid answers,

A storm-like image appearing on radar has led inhabitants in the Midwestern region of the US to reexamine a mystery they thought they'd solved. Local reports indicate the radar anomaly came from a military aircraft, but it's unclear where the aircraft could have originated.A multicolored streak covering portions of radar in western Kentucky shocked the National Weather Service on Monday.even though there was absolutely no rain falling, reports Evansville Courier & Press.The question of what was appearing on the radar was thought to be solved by Eyewitness News meteorologist Wayne Hart on Tuesday: a source with experience in aviation said that authorities from Indiana's Evansville air traffic traffic control center were claiming the streak was the byproduct of a C-130 military transport aircraft releasing chaff. Chaff clouds - releases of tiny strips of aluminum - have long been used as a way to throw off would be aircraft-detectors​There are two military sites proximal to where the chaff cloud popped up on radar northwest of Evansville, where the aircraft might have taken off from, the report notes. Fort Campbell is a US Army base about 100 miles south of Evansville near the Kentucky-Tennessee border. And Scott Air Force Base is situated approximately 150 miles west of Evansville."Whatever aircraft it was, it was not a Scott Air Force Base craft," Master Sgt. Thomas Doscher told the Evansville Courier & Press on Tuesday. Meanwhile, "a spokesman for Fort Campbell wasn't as unequivocal, but said he didn't know of any such operation. The only way the plane could have come from Fort Campbell, he said, is if it was involved in a secret special forces exercise," the outlet reported.The War Zone added that the phenomenon was "odd because it should be readily explainable on an official level." The Evansville Courier & Press pointed out that