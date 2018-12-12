© Christoph Schmidt/dpa via AP



The Latest on a shooting attack at a Christmas market in France (all times local):11:25 a.m.The official said his apartment was searched by police on Tuesday morning - hours before the shooting - in an investigation for attempted murder. He was not at home at the time.The two officials spoke anonymously because they were not allowed to speak publicly on an ongoing investigation.11:10 a.m.The European Parliament is planning a minute of silence at noon to remember the victims of the Strasbourg shooting, which happened only a few kilometers (miles) from the legislature.European Parliament Antonio Tajani called the shooting "a criminal attack against peace, against democracy, against our model of life."He said that even as the Parliament went into a lockdown late Tuesday, legislators continued their work until midnight. "We have to go forward and not change our ways," Tajani said.10:50 a.m.According to the verdict, the suspected attacker grew up with six siblings in Strasbourg, worked for local authorities after leaving school and had been unemployed since 2011. He said he had been traveling a lot and had. The German robberies took place in Mainz, near Frankfurt, in 2012 and in Engen, near the Swiss border, in 2016.8:35 a.m.A senior French government official says that five people have been detained as police hunt for the man who attacked the Strasbourg Christmas market, but the gunman remains at large.Laurent Nunez, secretary of state for the interior ministry, said Wednesday on France-Inter radio that the attacker could have fled to neighboring Germany.8 a.m.France is hunting for a suspected extremist who sprayed gunfire near the famous Christmas market in the eastern city of Strasbourg, killing three and wounding at least 11.The government raised the security alert level and sent police reinforcements to Strasbourg where some 250 security forces are searching for the assailant.While authorities urged people in the area to stay inside, Strasbourg Mayor Roland Ries told BFM television Wednesday that "life must go on" so that the city doesn't cede to a "terrorist who is trying to disrupt our way of life."