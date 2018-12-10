The meteor on this video was recorded over Granada and Almería (Spain) on 2018 Dec. 10 at 3:51 local time (2:51 universal time).It was generated by a rock from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 86,000 km/h.It began over Granada at an altitude of about 94 km and ended over the province of Almería at a height of around 35 km.The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project (University of Huelva) from the meteor-observing stations located at La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto (Almeria), La Sagra (Granada), Sierra Nevada (Granada) and Sevilla.