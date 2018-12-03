This bright and slow meteor event was recorded over Spain on 2018 December 2, at 4:46 local time (3:46 universal time).It was produced by a fragment from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 50.000 km/h.The fireball began at an altitude of around 81 km, and ended at a height of about 36 km.It was recorded by the meteor observing stations operating in the framework of the SMART Project from the astronomical observatories of Sevilla, La Hita (Toledo), and La Sagra (Granada).