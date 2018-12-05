These were generated by three rocks from three different comets that hit the atmosphere at velocities ranging between 150,000 km/h and 200,000 km/h.The meteors overflew the provinces of Valladolid, Granada, Jaén and Albacete. They were recorded in the framework of the SMART project (University of Huelva) from the meteor-observing stations located at La Hita (Toledo), Calar Alto (Almeria), La Sagra (Granada), Sierra Nevada (Granada) and Sevilla.