The Virgin Mary didn't give consent: SJW professor gives his take on the Virgin Birth
Thu, 06 Dec 2018 19:05 UTC
Minnesota State University, Mankato psychology professor and sex therapist Dr. Eric Sprankle critiqued the story of the Virgin Mary in a tweet Monday, suggesting that the Virgin Mary did not consent to being impregnated by God.
"The virgin birth story is about an all-knowing, all-powerful deity impregnating a human teen. There is no definition of consent that would include that scenario. Happy Holidays," Sprankle said.
Another Twitter user called the professor's claim into question, noting that the Bible states that the Virgin Mary did, indeed, agree to God's plan for her.
"The biblical god regularly punished disobedience," Sprankle rebutted. "The power difference (deity vs mortal) and the potential for violence for saying 'no' negates her 'yes.' To put someone in this position is an unethical abuse of power at best and grossly predatory at worst."
biography. Earlier in December, he tweeted a photo of a toy Christmas elf with his arm around a statue of what appears to be Baphomet, an occult depiction of an entity regularly associated with Satanism, according to The Church of Satan's website.
Sprankle also decorated his Christmas tree with Satanic decor, as shown in another tweet he sent this past weekend.
Campus Reform emailed Dr. Sprankle and called his office at the university but did not receive a response in time for publicaiton. Minnesota State University, Mankato did not respond in time for publication.
Odd. By that logic, I could say yes to someone, but it wouldn't count if that someone follows some moral code that disincentives poor behavior.
I know, makes no sense, huh.
When you squeeze your brain down small enough to fit through the eye of 280 character needle, all the smarts by necessity dribble to the floor. (Though I get the feeling this champ arrived pre-conditioned.)
I'm tempted to say that this is on the level of Junior High Hallway Debate, but it's probably more insidious, (if unconscious).
"The virgin Mary was assaulted by the founding father of the Patriarchy! For shame! We must disown Western religion, kill god and hand ourselves over to the Collective which will fill our spiritual needs with..." Well, what exactly? Nothing? Identity politics?
Flocks of birds and herds of 2D animals share collective minds; they really DO function at the level of group identity, share group soul pool energy.
Somebody desperately wants to cram our developing souls back into the toothpaste tube, shove the learners back down the mountain side. At gun point, eventually.
This creep is a Satanist? Of course he is.
