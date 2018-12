'Anonymous cowards'

A professor has said she faced online abuse and found her office door "covered in urine" after debating proposed gender law changes.Prof Rosa Freedman said she feared for her safety after the reaction to her discussing a government consultation on how people can change their gender.The human rights lawyer had raised concerns on how the changes might affect women's rights The University of Reading said staff and student safety was a top priority.She told the BBC that afterwards she found her door had been covered in urine.Prof Freedman also saidwhen she received anonymous phone calls.Prof Freedman added: "I'm pretty public and open about the fact that I'm Jewish."I'm pretty public and open about the fact I've survived sexual violence - I have been throughout these debates."So obviously being told I'm a Nazi and...having been told I should get raped. None of them are particularly pleasant."Dr Chloe Houston, an associate professor at the university, tweeted to "100% condemn the abusive treatment" of her colleague by "anonymous cowards".She added: "Rosa has not expressed transphobic views and she is not transexclusionary."A University of Reading spokesman saidHe added: "We explicitly respect the right of our trans staff and students to self-identify their gender."This is entirely consistent with our strong defence of the principle of academic freedom and the role of universities and academics in public debate."