The fireball shooting through the Hungarian sky on Thursday morning is scientifically known as a bolide, a meteorite fragment which bursts into especially bright flames once it enters the atmosphere.
Footage collected from several webcams located on the slopes of Veszprém county captured the moment the astonishing meteor passed by Earth.
While the phenomenon only lasted a matter of seconds the cameras were able to record the moment the sky turned bright blue as the fireball made its appearance.
The bolide was also spotted in Vienna, where cameras filmed a cobalt blue streak cut through the early morning sky at around 4 am GMT.
NASA warned an asteroid six-times longer than a London double-decker bus will pass by Earth on Friday afternoon.
The asteroid, dubbed by NASA Asteroid 2018 VE4, will make its closest appearance to Earth around 5.24pm GMT (UTC).
Friday's flyby will mark the asteroid's fifth visit to Earth's corner of space after it first visited on September 18, 1947.
The asteroid might no be a planet killer by any means, but even the lower end of NASA's estimate spells potential danger for heavily populated areas.
Comment: It has happened before and will most likely happen again: Bronze Age civilization collapse: Massive overhead meteor explosion wiped out Near East 3,700 years ago
In 2013, more than 1,000 people a when a 65ft-wide meteor burst through the atmosphere and erupted over the city of Chelyabinsk in Russia.
The meteor's powerful explosion shattered windows across the city, pummelling shards of glass into onlookers' faces.
According to Dr Matija Cuk, from Cornell University in New York, impacts with these smaller asteroids are rare and there are no known instances of them being lethal.
The space expert said: "Concerning smaller meteorites that hit the ground, they are a very low hazard and no human was ever reported being killed by a small meteorite.
"I heard a story that a dog was killed by a meteorite that fell in 1911 in Nakhla, Egypt, and there were also instances of material damage.
"Still, traffic, pollution and even lightning are much more dangerous than small meteorites."
Comment: All the above depend on how busy the road, or the skies, are: Something Wicked This Way Comes
Comment: See also: