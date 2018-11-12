© Shutterstock

Astronomers at an observatory in Central Spain said they spotted two pieces of debris from space falling over the skies of southern Spain yesterday (Sunday).Scientists at the La Hita observatory in Toledo said the fireballs, one a comet and the other an asteroid, fell within around two hours of each other.They were also sighted by observers in the Calar Alto observatory in Almeria Province and those at the Granada Province-based La Sagra.The first debris fell over Spain at around 2.08am yesterday morning. A University of Huelva team who analysed footage of it said it travelled over Andalucia at around 72,000 kilometres per hour before breaking up about 42 kilometres above Jaen Province.The second fireball, a comet, was sighted at around 4.11am. It travelled at around 75,000 kilometres per hour over the skies of Granada Province and was destroyed about 79 kilometres above Antequera in Granada Province.