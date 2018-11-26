© Reuters



Alleged Syrian gas attacks are typically met with heartbreaking media reports and US-led missile strikes but a suspected chlorine attack in Aleppo has gone largely ignored in the West. How could this be?Shelling, which targeted residential areas of Aleppo on Saturday night, appears to have included a chemical attack. At least 46 people, including 8 children, were hospitalized with symptoms of chlorine gas poisoning, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.The attack on the city, which was liberated by the Syrian government two years ago, is believed to have been launched from an area within Idlib, the last Syrian stronghold of jihadists affiliated with Al-Qaeda.So where are the emergency UN Security Council sessions? The defiant New York Times op-eds? The retaliatory Tomahawk strikes against the last jihadist enclave in Syria?But for the children poisoned in the attack, the incident was far from a "non-event.""It feels like something is burning inside and my eyes are hurting," a boy, identified only as Hamza, told a film crew which documented the aftermath of the attack."I was at home, then a severe headache kicked in. I started to cough, but couldn't bear it. Medicines didn't help, so I was taken to hospital," a woman said while speaking through an oxygen mask.