Ukrainian authorities don't seem willing to commit to the truce

The blindness of the EU bureaucrats allows the US to instigate dangerous military activity near Russian borders, jeopardizing the security of the whole European continent, Sergey Lavrov, Russia's Foreign Minister, said.The Ukrainian crisis, which was used as a justification for sanctions against Moscow, is "a result of geopolitical games, played by the US and their allies in several countries, as well as the blindness of the bureaucrats in Brussels," Lavrov, who was visiting Portugal on Saturday, said in an interview with local Publico paper.he added.In February 2014, Ukrainian President, Viktor Yanukovich, was removed from power as a result of a violent uprising, in which a key role was played by the radical nationalist groups. A few months later, the new government in Kiev launched the so-called "anti-terrorist operation" in the south-east of the country after the local population refused to recognize the results of the coup."And what have we now?" Lavrov wondered. "The architecture of dialogue between Russia and the EU is seriously damaged; theMeanwhile,he said."Moreover,where, we hoped, there was no place for a new Cold War," the FM said, referring to the massive NATO buildup in Eastern Europe in recent years.The security of Europe and its nations "is becoming a hostage of the destructive policies, carried out from the other side of the Atlantic," he said.