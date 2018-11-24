© Unknown



The Israeli 'High Court of Justice' has ruled in favor of expelling 700 Palestinians from their homes in the East Jerusalem Neighborhood of Silwan at the hands of right wing Israeli settlers. At least two families have already been expelled from their homes, as Israelis destroy multiple homes in Silwan.On November 21, an Israeli 'High Court of Justice' decision was made,filed in an attempt to prevent the dispossession of their homes and land. The rejection of this partition, gaveEteret Cohanim, claims thatUnder the Ottoman Empires rule in 1899, a Jewish Trust owned properties in Silwan, which is now used as the legal pretext for stealing both the land and property of Palestinians.The Palestinian families of Silwan, pointed out thatThe houses which were once there, are no longer in existence, therefore there is no legal claim to be made in Israeli law, Palestinians argue.