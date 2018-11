© Reuters / Andrew Winning

MI6 is locked in a secret battle with US President Donald Trump to persuade him not to disclose documents linked to the Russian election-meddling probe - it has been revealed.Intelligence sources on both sides of the Atlantic told the Telegraph that spy bosses in London were frantically appealing to Trump not to make the classified documents public.The President's aides have reportedly hit back with questions over why Britain wants the documents to be kept secret.But authorities in the UK say they have 'genuine concern' about sources being exposed if classified parts of the wiretap request were made public.The documents in question concern an FBI request to wiretap former Trump policy adviser Carter Page, submitted a month before the Presidential election in 2016.Documents show the FBI suspected Page of being lured in by Russian intelligence, and the bureau was given leave to place him under intense surveillance for several months.Earlier this month, Trump suggested he would be willing to release 21 more pages from one of the applications - a move which sparked widespread outrage in British intelligence communities.Steele is most notable for authoring a dossier which claims Russia collected a file of compromising information on Trump.The current row risks inflaming UK-US tensions at a time when Britain wants to deepen ties with America as it leaves the European Union.