"I still find it difficult to come to terms with the fact that both of us were attacked. We are so lucky to have both survived this attempted assassination [my emphasis]."

"I want people to focus on the investigation - not the police officer who was unfortunate enough to be caught up in it." [my emphasis].

There is therefore no possibility whatsoever that those who are alleged to have contaminated the door handle could have intended to target Mr Bailey

"Prosecutors from CPS Counter Terrorism Division have considered the evidence and have concluded there is sufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction and it is clearly in the public interest to charge Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who are Russian nationals, with the following offences:



- Conspiracy to murder Sergei Skripal

- Attempted murder of Sergei Skripal, Yulia Skripal and Nick Bailey

- Use and possession of Novichok contrary to the Chemical Weapons Act

- Causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Yulia Skripal and Nick Bailey [my emphasis]."

"In contrast to the offence of murder, attempted murder requires the existence of an intention to kill, not merely to cause grievous bodily harm: R v Grimwood (1962) 3 All ER 285. The requisite intention to kill can be inferred by the circumstances: R v Walker and Hayles (1990) 90 Cr App R 226."

"Where the substantive criminal offence specifically requires the consequence of an act, an attempt to commit that offence ordinarily requires proof of intent as to that consequence. The required intent for murder is either intent to kill or intent to cause really serious injury. The required consequence of the act is death. Accordingly, for a charge of attempted murder to be made out the intent which must be proved is intent to kill: see R v Whybrow (1951) 35 CAR 141.



Unlike murder, which requires an intention to kill or cause GBH, attempted murder requires evidence of an intention to kill alone. This makes it a difficult allegation to sustain and careful consideration must be given to whether on the facts a more appropriate charge would be one under s18 OAPA 1861. Another possible charge may be Making Threats to Kill. Courts will pay particular attention to counts of attempted murder and justifiably will be highly critical of any such count unless there is clear evidence of an intention to kill [my emphasis]."