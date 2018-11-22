© Police handout



Police and intelligence service did not do enough to monitor and restrict movements of bombers who carried out 2017 attacks, committee finds.A number of serious mistakes by police and government officials allowed a teenager to build a bomb and partially detonate it on London's underground train network, according to an investigation by a UK parliamentary oversight body into a series of terrorist attacks in the country.The committee's concerns centre on the way in which the bomber, Ahmed Hassan, an Iraqi asylum seeker, was not properly monitored despite having been identified as someone who was a potential threat.Hassan was jailed for life earlier this year with the judge recommending that he serve a minimum of 34 years.The ISC examined UK security measures in relation to the five serous terrorist attacks in the country last year, which cost 36 lives with scores injured.Its report on the terrorist attacks was published as the British government was about to respond to an earlier report from the committee on the UK's involvement in rendition operations and the mistreatment of detainees following the 9/11 attacks in the US in 2001.Members of the committee said that they could not be sure that the underground train and Manchester bombings could have been averted if police and security officials had acted differently, but that policies needed to be revisited.The committee also renewed its appeal to internet and communications companies to do more to remove material that it considers extremist.The ISC's chair, Dominic Grieve, a Conservative MP and former attorney general, said that the committee had first raised these concerns four years ago following the murder of an off-duty soldier in London."It was Facebook on that occasion," he said. "We recommend that pressure is put on the communications service providers by the business community. We strongly consider that action which affects the providers' profits will hit home harder than an appeal to them to do the right thing."