Explosion at London's Parsons Green station being investigated as terrorist attack [UPDATES]
Fri, 15 Sep 2017 16:49 UTC
Armed police rushed to an incident on Friday morning after reports of an explosion on a packed rush-hour commuter train. Police say the device did not fully detonate, according to Sky News.
Police said "a number of people" have been injured and St Mary's Hospital in Paddington has declared a major incident. London Ambulance Service said none of the injuries are serious or life threatening.
The Metropolitan Police tweeted: "The Met's Counter Terrorism Command are investigating as Parsons Green tube station is declared a terrorist incident.
"Too early to confirm cause of fire - now subject to the investigation that is underway.
"Station is cordoned off. Please avoid the area."
Prime Minister Theresa May chaired a Cabinet Office Briefing Room (COBRA) meeting at 1pm local time.
In a statement, May said: "My thoughts are with those injured at Parsons Green and the emergency services who, once again, are responding swiftly and bravely to a suspected terrorist incident."
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says people should "keep calm and go about their normal lives" as emergency services respond to the incident. He added that it would be "wrong to speculate."
London Mayor Sadiq Khan confirmed the Met Police are treating the train explosion as terrorism.
"Our city utterly condemns the hideous individuals who attempt to use terror to harm us and destroy our way of life," he tweeted.
"As London has proven again and again, we will never be intimidated or defeated by terrorism."
Khan said Londoners will see more police on the streets of the British capital after an explosion at a metro station, which officers said was a "terrorist incident."
"They will see over the course of today and the next few days an enhanced police presence, not simply on the public transport network but also across London," Khan told LBC Radio.
Commuters reported the explosion stemmed from a fire in a bucket, although the contents of the bucket are not known. Images and videos circulating on social media show what appears to be a burning bucket inside a shopping bag on the floor of the train.
Update 1: Panic ensued in the moments immediately following the explosion:
One witness described the panic as the station was evacuated. "Just had to run for my life at #ParsonsGreen station," Emma Stevie said, comparing the panic to a stampede.Update 2: There was also a knife attack in Paris. Government officials weighed in on the chaos:
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe reacted to both events by saying they showed: "How much we collectively, in France, Britain and also in Germany, face a major threat."Update 3: Police have identified a suspect in the bombing:'
He added "we must find answers at national level and all together ... to give our fellow citizens the greatest possible security," including intelligence cooperation. Some other international reaction from today's bombing:
German Chancellor Angela Merkel: "Our thoughts are of course with the wounded, our thoughts are with the British population."
Spanish Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy: "I want to express Spain's solidarity with, and support for, the British people and authorities. I hope those injured make a swift recovery."
Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu: "We stand with PM (Theresa) May and the people of Britain in our common fight against the forces of terror."
New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo: "Our thoughts are with our friends in London this morning. Transit system security will be heightened today out of an abundance of caution."
Police sources say they have identified a suspect behind Friday morning's terrorist attack on a London Underground train at Parsons Green station after reviewing CCTV footage, according to Sky News.Update 4:Trump condemned for Twitter comments on bombing:
"Security sources say they've identified a suspect involved in the Parsons Green bombing, with the aid of CCTV footage," Mark White, a home affairs correspondent for Sky News, said on Twitter.
Hundreds of detectives and MI5 agents are involved in the manhunt.
In a prerecorded statement, Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the "cowardly" attack "intended to cause significant harm."
However, she said the UK's terror threat level would not be raised to 'critical' but would remain at 'severe.'
May said there would be an increased armed police presence on the transport network in London.
The Metropolitan Police has called US President Donald Trump's response to the Parsons Green terrorist attack "unhelpful" after he tweeted that the "sick and demented people ... were in the sights of Scotland Yard."Update 5: The partially detonated bomb reportedly resembled the same type of "pressure cooker" IED that was used in the Boston Marathon bombing.
"Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!," Trump tweeted, suggesting the attacker had been known to the police despite British authorities having publicly said no such thing.
A police spokesperson told CNN Trump's comment is "pure speculation given we don't know who is involved. Any speculation is unhelpful."
Security services told the Independent: "We don't even know who the suspects are so it's a bit difficult to say. It's just speculation."
When asked about Trump's tweet, British Prime Minister Theresa May responded: "I never think it's helpful for anybody to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation."
And of course politically embattled PM Theresa May is already weighing in on the new "terrorist" attack after police say they have already identified a suspect:
Police sources say they have identified a suspect behind Friday morning's terrorist attack on a London Underground train at Parsons Green station after reviewing CCTV footage, according to Sky News.Thatta girl, Theresa! Remind everyone that you are "still in charge".
"Security sources say they've identified a suspect involved in the Parsons Green bombing, with the aid of CCTV footage," Mark White, a home affairs correspondent for Sky News, said on Twitter.
Hundreds of detectives and MI5 agents are involved in the manhunt.
Update 6 One suspect has been arrested in connection with the bombing
"The 18-year-old man was arrested by Kent Police in the port area of Dover this morning, Saturday, 16 September, under section 41 of the Terrorism Act," police said in a statement.Update 7: Police have announced a second arrest in the Parson Green bombing.
"The man remains in custody at a local police station. He will be transferred to a south London police station in due course."
"We have made a significant arrest in our investigation this morning. Although we are pleased with the progress made, this investigation continues and the threat level remains at critical," Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, said.
"This arrest will lead to more activity from our officers," he continued. "For strong investigative reasons we will not give any more details on the man we arrested at this stage.
Police identified the attacker using CCTV footage and a manhunt was underway Friday. In their statement on the arrest, the Met said that investigators have spoken to 45 witnesses and received over 70 images and videos from the public.
A second person was arrested in connection with the London subway terrorist attack, Metropolitan Police have announced.Update 8: Security heightened on London transit system.
The man, 21, was arrested in Hounslow, west London, at around 11:50pm local time on Saturday, police said in a statement on Sunday.
"He was arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act and taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody," police stated.
The first suspect, 18, was arrested in the port area of Dover on Saturday morning. The man remains in custody, according to police.
Armed SAS troops are being deployed on the London Underground with orders to "shoot to kill" terrorists following the Parsons Green attack, according to reports.
Members of the Special Air Service and the Special Reconnaissance Regiment have been told to target terrorists on trains, buses and planes. Some will patrol London's busy tube network in pairs, disguised as civilian couples.
They will be armed with Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistols so they can "take down" gunmen and suicide bombers, the Daily Star reports. A source told the newspaper they are trained in "rapid-fire techniques," adding, "The task force is comprised of some of the most experienced special forces personnel in the Army.
"The unit is comprised of some of both male and female personnel from the Special Reconnaissance Regiment, who are trained killers and can pose as couples while traveling on public transport."
The paper also reports that trained personnel have been given "soft-nose" bullets to limit the risk to other passengers who are traveling on public transport. It comes as two men have been arrested in connection with the Parsons Green bucket bomb. An 18-year-old, believed to be an Iraqi refugee, is being quizzed by cops after being seized in Dover on Saturday.
At 8:20am on Friday, an improvised explosive device (IED) went off, but failed to detonate properly, injuring 30 people in a fireball but failing to cause the intended carnage.
The 18-year-old reportedly "froze" as he was surrounded by police after being tracked by facial-recognition technology.
A second man, a 21-year-old believed to be from Syria, was arrested late on Saturday night.
Well a new terror attack, of course to remind the population Why they need us
