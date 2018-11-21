© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

Atmospheric compression events occurring in all corners of the Earth. One of the end results is that deserts across the planet are blooming, no where more so than the Middle East and North Africa, fields of green carpet the landscape as far as the eye can see in drone shots, carpets of flowers are an endless tapestry of color and some of these flood events turn deserts into inland seas. Australia record cold and two months of rain in two hours, record cold USA, and the ferocity of colliding jet stream fronts is now visible in temperature anomaly maps.