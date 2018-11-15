© Reuters / Alan Devall



"There are actually fault lines that run underneath the facility. We've documented this in geological reports that were suppressed by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. It's in a Tsunami zone and it's also extremely vulnerable to terrorist attacks."

"You can't, because it's classified, because a lot of the things that happened at Santa Susana were classified and therefore there are things that they're just never going to tell you and only accidentally does it come out," he said.

The San Onofre nuclear plant, located just 108 feet from a popular beach, was shut down in 2015 after a leak was discovered. Now, the Southern California Edison energy company is burying the nuclear waste at the failed site - a move which has been approved by federal regulators.Charles Langley, the executive director of Public Watchdogs, told RT that the situation at San Onofre is of "grave concern" becauseSo far,Langley warns, however, thatThe warranty for the containment system is only for 10 years "and the canisters themselves are only guaranteed to last 25 years," he said.Nina Babiarz, a board member at Public Watchdogs, told RT that "there should have been a requirement for an underground monitoring system before one can even went in the ground.""It's still very prevalent to me that this not only could happen, but- and lest we forget, it could happen at San Onofre," she said.Edison refused to answer any of RT's questions. On its website, however, the company says they are "being proactive in seeking out options for the relocation of the fuel, including an off-site facility."Physicians for Social Responsibility say that theInvestigative journalist Paul DeRienzo told RT that given the site's classified status, it's no surprise that Americans don't know much about the place."It was a tremendous accident [in 1959] that gave off more radiation than Three Mile Island did - and other than that, very little is known. It's a highly classified site and whatever we learn about it, we learn in dribs and drabs over a long period of time," DeRienzo said.Asked whether government assurances that the site is safe could be believed, DeRienzo warned against trusting official guarantees.