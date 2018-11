© Erdem Sahin/EPA-EFE



Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor says he will seek the death penalty for five individuals accused of murdering Jamal Khashoggi. He said the crown prince was not implicated in the crime."The public prosecutor has requested the death penalty for 5 individuals who are charged with ordering and committing the crime," deputy public prosecutor and spokesman Shaalan al-Shaalan told reporters. He, however, didn't name those five people.Eleven people have been charged and 21 are being held for Khashoggi's murder, the prosecutor said. The journalist and Washington Post columnist was allegedly strangled at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.The team that killed the columnist also disabled security cameras at the consulate, the prosecution alleged.According to the prosecutor, former Saudi top aide to the crown prince Saud al-Qahtani met the team accused of killing Khashoggi. Al-Qahtani is now under investigation and is currently banned from traveling.Riyadh has asked Ankara "for all evidence" on the case, including audio recordings, witness statements and the victim's phones. "We are waiting for a response," the prosecution said.Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoglu, however, called some of the Saudi prosecution statements "unsatisfying."