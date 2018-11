© Reuter



Two pilots unions have lashed out at Boeing for failing to properly explain a safety feature on the 737 Max aircraft in their manuals. The oversight may have sealed the fate of a Max aircraft that crashed in Indonesia in October."The companies and the pilots should have been informed," Jon Weaks, president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, told Bloomberg. "It makes us question, 'Is that everything, guys?' I would hope there are no more surprises out there."The oversight has since been corrected by Boeing - but not in time to potentially help the pilots of the ill-fated Lion Air flight.The Federal Aviation Administration also issued a number of safety updates following the crash.