The heavy rain began on 09 November, 2018. According to WMO figures, Sauce Viejo city in the province of Santa Fe recorded 196mm of rain in 24 hours to 12 November. Reconquista, also in Santa Fe, recorded 169 mm of rain in 24 hours the following day.
Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN) in Argentina said that this November has already been one of the wettest on record.
According to national news agency Télam, 1,561 people have been evacuated in La Matanza, a district (partido) in Greater Buenos Aires, Buenos Aires Province. In addition, 100 people were evacuated in Arrecifes, 37 in Quilmes, 10 in Marcos Paz, 80 in Cañuelas, 8 in Saladillo, 14 in Trenque Lauquen.
In Santa Fe Province, around 300 people have been evacuated after flooding in Catamarca. Some flooding was also reported in the cities of Diamante and Paraná in Entre Rios. Télam said that around 400 homes have been flooded in Paraná.
Around 750 people were evacuated in Clorinda in the province of Formosa, after flooding from the Paraguay River. The city is close to the border with Paraguay where flooding from the Paraguay river displaced over 10,000 people in late October.
In Córdoba, authorities have opened the flood gates of the San Roque dam, which has caused flooding in down stream areas including Villa Carlos Paz. Local media said the water reached 7 metres in some areas.
