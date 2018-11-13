The minimum temperature is November 12, 2018
© Gismeteo
The minimum temperatures on November 12, 2018.
This is considered very cold for this time of year, deviating from the norm by 13 - 16 degrees.

At the end of last week in southern Siberia, daytime temperature dropped from 0 to −20°C.

An interesting phenomenon was observed - the reverse daily temperature variation, when it is warmer at night than during the day.

During the weekend the cold intensified.

On Monday morning in the suburbs of Krasnoyarsk, the thermometer dropped to - 36°C. In Evenkia, the first 40°C of the season was recorded.

Thanks to Martin Siebert for these links.