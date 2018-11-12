It's only November 12 and one spot in the country has already picked up four and a half feet of snow!

WHAT'S THE SNOWY DEAL

?

Take me down

To the Labrador city

Where the snow is deep

And the wind ain't pretty https://t.co/CMDjQWZTrV — Nathan Coleman (@NateTWN) November 12, 2018



Bundle up, sit by the fire and warm your hot chocolate before reading this.That lucky (or maybe unlucky) winner is...Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Labrador at a whopping 130+ cm of snow since the start of September.While Labrador is by no means a stranger to some hefty fall snow, these amounts may even feel excessive by the East Coast standard.The recent and familiar pattern this season has dictated an active track for Labrador as potent system after system continues to hammer the region with snow. A clash of colder air from the north colliding with the warmer from the Atlantic has set the stage for this early wintry pattern as Labrador has stayed on the colder side of the storm track."The average temperature for October usually hovers around 3°C, but in 2018, the average sat at 1.2°C," says Weather Network meteorologist Matt Grinter. "This means a more likely chance to see precipitation fall as snow, which is also why the area has seen a below average amount of rain."