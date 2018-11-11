Earth Changes
Minus 17F in Montana - Minus 15F in North Dakota
Robert W. Felix
Ice Age Now
Sat, 10 Nov 2018 13:35 UTC
Ice Age Now
Sat, 10 Nov 2018 13:35 UTC
"And to think winter is only 42 days away..." says meteorologist Kevin Lawrence.
Wibaux, MT -17°F (-27.2°C)
Beach, ND -15°F (-26.1°C)
Thanks to Don Wilkening for this info.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Deaths, injuries and evacuations follow disastrous floods and mudslides in Jordan
- How the EPA and the Pentagon downplayed a growing toxic threat of perfluoroalkyl substances
- Creepy porn lawyer Avanetti releases out-of-context video of Tucker Carlson yelling at 'gay Latino man'
- Heavy rain triggers deadly landslide in Rio De Janeiro state, Brazil - at least 10 people dead
- NPC whiplash: The #Resistance is suddenly OK with Sessions, the family separation advocate
- Texas firefighter sacked over inflammatory 'joke' about hunting migrants on US border
- Vandals target sculpture honoring Britain's Sikh WWI fighters
- South Korean sends 200 tons of tangerines in good will gesture following North's gift of fancy mushrooms
- Digital detox: The health benefits of unplugging & unwinding
- Day X: Germany's far-right commandos plotted to kill top politicians when order 'falls'
- Water Science: Evidence for Homeopathy
- 50-year-old woman arrested over Australia's strawberry needle scare
- The 'remarkable' decline in fertility rates
- US: 1 Dead, 164 sickened in ongoing turkey salmonella outbreak, 35 states affected
- The making of an opioid epidemic: This was no accident
- Minus 17F in Montana - Minus 15F in North Dakota
- Pain: Why do some people hurt more than others?
- Loveland Ski area in Colorado receives historic seasonal snowfall - almost 7 feet so far
- Brain microbiome: Do gut bacteria make a second home in our brains?
- Record-breaking cold temperatures in many central United States cities
- South Korean sends 200 tons of tangerines in good will gesture following North's gift of fancy mushrooms
- US coalition to 'investigate' reports they've killed Syrian civilians, used white phosphorus
- Election fraud expert: Brenda Snipes let illegal aliens and felons vote; illegally destroyed ballots
- Gillum withdraws concession to DeSantis as Florida orders recount of Senate & governor races
- SOTT Focus: We want to believe: 'Russian hacking' memo shows US intel pinning leaks to Kremlin was an exercise in wishful thinking
- Democratic lawyers object to 'non-citizen' Florida ballot being thrown out
- Florida judge orders voter records inspection, siding with Republican candidates as recount looms
- SOTT Focus: Globalism Vs Nationalism in Trump's America
- Western mainstream media finally acknowledges reality of 'terrifying' Russian Avangard hypersonic weapons
- Comey had "sensitive" FBI emails on private Gmail account
- Psychoanalysing NATO's confirmation bias problem
- Art of the deal? Trump bashes Macron's idea of European army, Macron back peddles
- Bromance over? Trump remains frigid to Macron's caress at Paris visit
- Peace process? US-Led coalition strikes kill 26 civilians in eastern Syria
- Thierry Meyssan: Chaos, control and the Middle East peace process
- UN refuses caravan migrants' request for buses to get to US
- US border parks see 4000% surge in arrests of illegal immigrants
- Post radiation test, Seoul deems Kim's prized mushrooms gift safe to eat
- Nuclear energy to stage a come back in Japan
- Touche: US calls for end to South China Sea militarization, China says to stop sending warships
- Creepy porn lawyer Avanetti releases out-of-context video of Tucker Carlson yelling at 'gay Latino man'
- NPC whiplash: The #Resistance is suddenly OK with Sessions, the family separation advocate
- Texas firefighter sacked over inflammatory 'joke' about hunting migrants on US border
- Vandals target sculpture honoring Britain's Sikh WWI fighters
- Day X: Germany's far-right commandos plotted to kill top politicians when order 'falls'
- 50-year-old woman arrested over Australia's strawberry needle scare
- The making of an opioid epidemic: This was no accident
- Conservatives outraged after Chris Cuomo mocks 'thoughts and prayers' for California shooting victims
- Camille Paglia: It's time for a new map of the gender world
- 71-year-old lady attacked on train after asking to use seat: 'You're an ugly white person'
- 'Complete idiot' cop gets high after stealing chocolate cannabis during pot shop raid
- Border patrol agents apprehend 450 Central American migrants in 48 hours at Arizona's Yuma Station
- Israeli soldiers & illegal settlers invade Palestinian village, fire live rounds at children during school celebration
- 'Humanities hijacked by ideologues': Jordan Peterson excoriates Western academia
- Synagogue destroyed by Nazis on Kristallnacht has been rebuilt in Russia
- Paypal suspends accounts associated with Antifa and Proud Boys to 'strike a balance'
- Dutch doctor prosecuted for euthanizing a Dementia patient who had an 'unclear' will
- FEMEN activists blast world leaders ahead of Paris WW1 commemorations
- Ideological persecution at University Campuses: Students are terrified to speak their minds
- Pooing troops, empty bars, sinking frigate and other takeaways from NATO's largest drills
- Precious enough for King Tut's tomb: How a meteor crash formed stunning 'Libyan Desert Glass'
- 11,000-year-old DNA reveals clues to ancient Americans
- Europe's Little Ice Age: 'All things which grew above the ground died and starved'
- Camels were surprisingly common across the Roman Empire and the Silk Road
- Oldest rock art possibly discovered in Borneo cave
- Farmer accidentally unearths ancient Greek statues and historical graves
- Did ancient people really die young?
- Film unearthed from Russian WWII trench reveals faces of Soviet fighters who battled against Nazis
- Huge numbers of deformities found in ancient human remains
- Nazis: A Modern Field Guide
- Talking treason: How corporate America cashed in on Nazi connections
- Scholar unearths journal series lost for over a century: Walt Whitman's guide to 'Manly Health'
- What Aldous Huxley's Devils of Loudun can tell us about our present mania
- Arthur Balfour was a white supremacist - And an anti-Semite
- Ye olde false-flag terrorist attack: The 'unsolved' Wall Street bombing of 1920
- NATO's Humble Nazi-Inspired Beginnings: How The West Implemented Hitler's Goals
- Evidence of oldest use of olives dating back 4,000 years found in Croatia and Italy
- 300,000-year-old stone tools found in Saudi Arabia, when the area was a lush savannah
- Mysterious tunnel and funeral chamber found beneath Pyramid of the Moon near Mexico City
- Chocolate was a treat 1,500 years earlier than thought
- Brain microbiome: Do gut bacteria make a second home in our brains?
- A powerful solar storm likely detonated dozens of US sea mines during the Vietnam War
- China debuts virtual news anchor with AI
- 'Pinocchio Effect': 'Most accurate' lie detector ever looks at your nose for hot clues of tall tales
- Horizontal gene transfer: The surprising trick bacteria uses to render drugs useless
- "Space weather": Magnetized winds created in laboratory for first time
- Professor Valentina Zharkova explains and confirms why a "Super" Grand Solar Minimum is upon us
- Scientists resurrect ancient enzymes
- Astronomers confirm existence of dense clouds of meteor dust orbiting Earth
- Batteryless smart devices closer to reality
- No astronomer has ever seen a blackhole - here are the images of what our telescopes actually capture
- Astronaut captures image of orange light enveloping Earth during rare airglow
- Three asteroids to pass Earth within hours of each other on Saturday, November 10
- 'Large uncertainties': Scientists dismiss Harvard paper's 'alien spacecraft' theory
- China unveils new 'Heavenly Palace' space station as ISS days numbered
- The struggle to visualize climate when most people impose flat Earth conceptions into a three-dimensional atmosphere
- Orphan genes, and the problem they pose for evolution
- Russia plans to set up lunar base inhabited by 'avatar robots' controlled from earth
- The wizard war against humanity and the threat of hidden science
- New giant dinosaur species discovered in Argentina
- Deaths, injuries and evacuations follow disastrous floods and mudslides in Jordan
- Heavy rain triggers deadly landslide in Rio De Janeiro state, Brazil - at least 10 people dead
- Minus 17F in Montana - Minus 15F in North Dakota
- Loveland Ski area in Colorado receives historic seasonal snowfall - almost 7 feet so far
- Record-breaking cold temperatures in many central United States cities
- Flash floods hit parts of Singapore due to intense rain
- Torrential rains wreck Riyadh airport, Saudi Arabia
- Watch as flash flooding causes chunks of bridge to collapse in Israel
- Humpback whale washes ashore at Oceano Dunes, California
- Strong shallow earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hits off Tonga
- More flash floods in Jordan kill 11 - Two weeks after flooding killed 21(UPDATE)
- California wildfires: Nine dead in most destructive inferno in a century - Celebrities flee Malibu mansions - UPDATES
- 12 months' worth of rain in 2 days and unexpected snow hit New Zealand's South Island
- National Guard called in to help as rains wreak havoc across Kuwait
- Central US states running 10-20 degrees below normal
- Three pygmy killer whales die after stranding in St Thomas, Jamaica
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: New greenhouse gasses discovered with heavy snow in both hemispheres
- California wildfires triggers evacuation orders for Malibu, Ventura counties
- Sinkhole forces residents out of block of flats in St Albans, UK
- 3 Truckers feared buried by massive landslide on highway in Kashmir
- Video taken of meteor fireball near Lexington, Kentucky
- Loud, building-rattling boom sounds off over Tillamook, Oregon
- Bright meteor fireball shoots across the sky of Andalusia, Spain - Second for the region within 28 hours
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain brighter than the full moon
- Fiery meteor fireball blazing across Alabama & Arkansas caught on video
- Meteor fireball streaks across Halloween sky in Alabama
- Sonic boom in southeastern Massachusetts stemmed from meteor fireball explosion
- Shaking, loud boom heard in central Maryland
- 'Once in a lifetime' moment: Meteor fireball explodes in night sky above castle in England
- Meteor fireball streaks across North Carolina skies
- Meteor fireball observed over Hokkaido, Japan
- Loud house-shaking boom heard in Sweetwater, Texas
- Two bright meteor fireballs streak over Argentina and Brazil, sonic boom reported
- Japan: 4.5 billion y.o. meteorite slams into home
- Meteor fireball flashes across Eugene, Oregon sky
- Green meteor fireball streaks over Florida
- 'Most valuable specimen I have ever held': Rock used for doorstop confirmed as $100k meteorite
- Meteor fireball blazes across the sky of the St John's area in Newfoundland
- Meteor fireball seen over Washington D.C.
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Reunion and Mauritius islands - third most energetic meteoric event of the year
- How the EPA and the Pentagon downplayed a growing toxic threat of perfluoroalkyl substances
- Digital detox: The health benefits of unplugging & unwinding
- Water Science: Evidence for Homeopathy
- The 'remarkable' decline in fertility rates
- US: 1 Dead, 164 sickened in ongoing turkey salmonella outbreak, 35 states affected
- Pain: Why do some people hurt more than others?
- BBC Documentary investigates 'The Placebo Effect'
- Ancient cures for modern times: Bridging the health care gap in Australia
- Dr. Davis: 10 reasons to never eat wheat again
- America's Dark Vaccine History: The Pertussis Vaccine Blame Game
- Researchers are uncovering a biochemical basis for the placebo effect opening a Pandora's box for mainstream medicine
- Benefits of exercising in cold weather
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Why is Glycine So...Enticing?
- Is weighing yourself daily the key to weight loss?
- Obesity: Hormonal imbalance, not caloric imbalance, and what to do about it
- Hundreds of birds dead during 5G experiment in The Hague, Netherlands
- Twelve newborns die of mysterious outbreak at hospital in northeast Afghanistan
- Spanish sheep study finds vaccine aluminum in lymph nodes more than a year after injection
- Your gut is your second brain: Optimizing gut flora important for healthy brain
- UK pre-school children hit by wave of highly contagious hand, foot and mouth virus
- Feeling lonely and depressed? Decrease your use of social media
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Insight, Or Why It's Not Just Your Boss Who Lacks Self-Awareness
- Peter Hitchens reviews philosopher John Gray: An atheist who rebukes banal atheists
- Perfection at any cost?
- Douglas Murray in conversation with Jordan Peterson
- The pursuit in 'interestingness': Giving goals a fluidity that can accommodate new information
- Why some people are unable to admit when they're wrong
- Reviewing Germaine Greer's 'On Rape': Lots of opinion, few facts
- Gabor Maté: How a traumatized America finds relief in hate
- 7 things covert psychopaths, narcissists and sociopaths do differently
- Social contagion: Trigger warnings are a mass psychogenic illness
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Churches Behaving Badly: How Religions Succeed or Fail to Prevent Pathocracy
- Researchers identify three different types of depression
- Like attracts like: Study shows psychopaths attracted to each other
- Well, whodathunkit! When adolescents give up pot, both learning and memory quickly improve
- Hallucinations are everywhere
- How to silence your inner critic: Practical ways to stop negative self-talk
- Putin's Orthodoxy: A few words about his religious views, values and spirituality
- How to harness your anxiety
- There's an unspoken homophobia propelling the transgender movement in children
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From a Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Flat earther thinks the Earth is actually shaped like a doughnut
- Wealthy Americans assure populace that heavily armed floating city contructed above nation has nothing to do with anything
- Man plays piano to soothe sick, blind elephants at sanctuary in Thailand
- Kremlin jokes about offering Megyn Kelly a job after her 'blackface' comments
- Representative for zombie population complains of Halloween costume 'cultural appropriation'
- Package sent to Clintons turn out to be Bill's Viagra
- 27-Year-Old Man Becomes First Transage Winner in World Under-10s Cross Country Championship
- Dumbest robbers in Belgium arrested after vape shop owner tells them to come back later for more money
- Who needs a guard dog? This parrot packs serious heat
- Saudi operative mortified after surveillance footage reveals he wore same outfit as Jamal Khashoggi
- 'We are not mindless NPCs,' chant nation's liberals in perfect unison
- DNA test results proves she's only half lizard person
- Queen fondly recalls Bengal famine
- Elizabeth 'Pocahantas' Warren 'proves' she had a Native ancestor 10 generations ago
- Skinny dipper dives into shark tank for perilous swim at Toronto aquarium
- Hello cussstomer service: Huge python plunges through bank ceiling, terrifies staff
- Watch how a Sri Lanka community rescues an elephant from a well
- '3 tons max? Don't care!' Big rig attempts to cross flimsy bridge that collapses
- Massive apocalypse if billions are not spent on his books, predicts Al Gore
- Jonathan Pie: Rise of the UK free speech police
Aegis-equipped Norwegian frigate Helge Ingstad is run aground after colliding with an oil tanker on its way home from NATO's Trident Juncture war games, 8 November 2018
Quote of the Day
Let us not look back in anger, nor forward in fear, but around in awareness.
- James Thurber
Recent Comments
Main Stream Media ignores EVERYTHING that would disparage the democratic MOB.
Criminal Monsanto, manufactures white phosphorus weapons for military. [Link]
So, really, in keeping with any Liberal's method of describing a news story involving races, this should actually be stating "a seventy-one year...
"I can swear there ain't no Heaven but I pray there ain't no Hell." --Blood, Sweat and Tears
Joe, the only thing you don't seem to get is that the presidency is a figurehead position, and that Trump is extending his reality-show chops onto...
Comment: See also: Record-breaking cold temperatures in many central United States cities